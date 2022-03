Sherry Jean Byrd, 59, of Decatur, died peacefully Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in the comfort of her family’s presence. Her life began Feb. 12, 1963, in Paw Paw, Michigan, the second of five children born to George and Shirley Perkins, Sr. Sherry will be greatly missed by family and...

DECATUR, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO