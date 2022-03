As the anticipation builds towards the top-secret mystery opponent for Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38, the former world champion is trolling his fanbase with possible superstars. WWE CEO Vince McMahon met with Rollins ahead of this week's Monday Night Raw to announce that he will decide who The Architect will square off with. Rollins won't find out who his opponent will be until he's inside the WrestleMania ring Saturday night. All signs point to former AEW star Cody Rhodes making his WWE return to face Rollins, but for now, he's teasing three other possibilities on the WWE roster.

