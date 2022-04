Mandy Roth, a sixth grader at Flagstaff Academy in Longmont, competes with her dog, an 80-pound mutt named Kimmie, in agility competitions. But she was worried about the 2-foot jumps required in some of the competitions, thinking it was too high and Kimmie could get hurt. So she decided to research the issue for her required school science project, then entered it in her school fair.

BOULDER COUNTY, CO ・ 17 DAYS AGO