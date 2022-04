The Whitman-Hanson High boys lacrosse team opened the spring season with a thrilling 7-6 overtime win over non-league foe Hull on Thursday. Sophomore Collin Murphy, who was one of six different Panthers to score, netted the overtime winner following a dodge and score from behind the goal. Luke Tropeano scored two goals while Jeff Gomes won 13 of 16 faceoffs. ...

WHITMAN, MA ・ 2 HOURS AGO