Williamsburg HomeTown Chamber’s Image Award was presented to Kingstree Rotary Club. Rotary Club of Kingstree was originally founded on June 13, 1955. The club meets weekly at 1 p.m. at The Uplands Restaurant (formally Kingstree Depot) where they enjoy lunch and listening to guest speakers such as Miss Clemson USA, Madalyn Ard, Paris Mebane with Williamsburg Health Extension, and Nicholas Lee, Director of Foster Care in the Pee Dee for Epworth Children’s Home. It’s also a time for members to determine their own local service activities - focusing on areas in our local community that are in need.

KINGSTREE, SC ・ 15 DAYS AGO