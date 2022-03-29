Don’t Think Like a Plank Owner

Russia’s aggressive and intolerable invasion of Ukraine serves as a wakeup call for the United States. Russian leader Vladimir Putin invaded a free and independent democracy on the threshold of the NATO alliance. Each passing day of Russian attacks on Ukraine, and Moscow’s requests for Chinese military aid, require the United States to take a hard and clear look at the eroding deterrent value of its conventional forces—not only in Europe, but around the world. As the Biden administration prepares to release its National Defense Strategy, nuclear posture review and missile defense review, along with a delayed budget request for fiscal year 2023, the White House must acknowledge that we are at a turning point in world history. Our adversaries have unequivocally demonstrated their willingness to violate the territorial integrity of another state. We must ensure our allies and partners know U.S. promises are ironclad—the United States will defend the rules-based international system and the peace and prosperity it has generated around the world.

