Military

Don’t Think Like a Plank Owner

USNI News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the Sea Services, we often pride ourselves on being first—the first to crew a ship, the first to head a new department, or the first to lead a new command. This pioneering pleasure is not unique to the Navy or Marine Corps, although the services add some flair to it...

USNI News

Leadership Overmatch: Early Command Is a Strategic Imperative

The dull thrum of the ship’s machinery and electronics suddenly stops, the eldritch cry of a ship in trouble: silence. Emergency power sputters back online, the ship’s electronics with it, sighing in relief as their fans kick on. On the bridge and the combat information center, radios key but they remain stubbornly mute. No one can transmit or receive a signal off the ship. The crew and the captain are truly alone.
MILITARY
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
The Independent

American doctor slams US government after he is forced to save own daughter from Ukraine in daring mountain rescue

The family of a Massachusetts 19-year-old woman and her 9-month-old baby have finally made it out of war-torn Ukraine, according to local news site WCVB.Massachusetts parents Dr Deborah Hubbard and Dr William Hubbard say their daughter, Aislinn Hubbard, who had been studying in Kyiv at a prestigious dance school since 2018, had tried to cross the Slovakian border shared with the at-war country, but failed to make it across when agents asked to see her son’s birth certificate.WCVB reported that Dr Hubbard and his daughter and grandchild were able to cross into Slovakia after hiking for hours through...
POLITICS
The Independent

Supreme Court hears case of veteran who lost job as state trooper after returning from Iraq sick from burn pits

The US Supreme Court has heard the case of a 23-year veteran who says he was forced out of his job as a Texas state trooper after returning sick from the Iraq war because of toxic exposure to burn pits.Le Roy Torres, a US Army veteran and former Texas state trooper, sued the Texas Department of Public Safety (TDPS) for employment discrimination based on his military service.The state of Texas has argued that it cannot be sued by Mr Torres because of sovereign immunity.After more than five years of legal wrangling through the state courts, America’s highest court heard the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Person
Martha Washington
USNI News

U.S. Sends 200 Marines, 10 F-18 Hornets Sent to Eastern Europe for Russian Deterrence

The Pentagon is repositioning 200 Marines from Norway to Lithuania as part of the ongoing U.S. response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Marines are part of Marine Air Control Group 28, which is based in Cherry Hill, N.C., Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby told reporters Tuesday. The group was in Norway as part of Cold Response 2022, an exercise during which four Marines died when their helicopter crashed.
MILITARY
USNI News

The Nation Needs a Real Plan to Grow the Navy

Russia’s aggressive and intolerable invasion of Ukraine serves as a wakeup call for the United States. Russian leader Vladimir Putin invaded a free and independent democracy on the threshold of the NATO alliance. Each passing day of Russian attacks on Ukraine, and Moscow’s requests for Chinese military aid, require the United States to take a hard and clear look at the eroding deterrent value of its conventional forces—not only in Europe, but around the world. As the Biden administration prepares to release its National Defense Strategy, nuclear posture review and missile defense review, along with a delayed budget request for fiscal year 2023, the White House must acknowledge that we are at a turning point in world history. Our adversaries have unequivocally demonstrated their willingness to violate the territorial integrity of another state. We must ensure our allies and partners know U.S. promises are ironclad—the United States will defend the rules-based international system and the peace and prosperity it has generated around the world.
MILITARY
POLITICO

Mo Brooks said he was open to complying with the Jan. 6 committee. But Chair Bennie Thompson is skeptical.

"We have to be very cautious so that we don't fall for the Mo Brooks line of interest," the chair said Wednesday. What happened: Jan. 6 select committee Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) is raising red flags on Rep. Mo Brooks' (R-Ala.) possible cooperation with the panel, a day after the Alabama Republican told reporters he might comply if he was called to testify.
CONGRESS & COURTS
USNI News

VIDEO: Russian Landing Ship Destroyed in Ukrainian Port

The Ukrainian military destroyed a Russian Alligator-class landing ship in the port city of Berdyansk on Thursday, Ukrainian officials claimed. Ship spotters reported a burning ship, which the Kyiv Independent identified as Russian Navy ship Orsk, with two other landing ships seen with some fire damage. Another ship was seen off the coast circling, USNI News contributor H I Sutton reported via Twitter.
MILITARY
USNI News

A Generational Change in Naval Aviation Has Begun Amidst Tight Budgets, Fighter Gaps

NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. – The Navy is making the first major changes to the carrier air wing in a generation. The service just wrapped up the first carrier deployment of the F-35C Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters – the first new fighter jet on a carrier in 20 years – and is a few years away from introducing the first unmanned aircraft into the air wing.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Blade

Hussain: What about the people who don’t look like us?

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has brought into focus the hypocrisy of the Western world. It is not a new phenomenon for it has always been there, but only under the surface. A war in the heart of Europe brought out not only outcries of outrage but a deplorable refrain on the part of some politicians and journalists that Russia is waging war on people like us.
SOCIETY
USNI News

Revive Expeditionary Battle Damage Repair Squadrons

In any future conflict in the Pacific against China, the U.S. fleet will experience battle damage on a scale not seen since World War II—a situation today’s Navy is woefully unprepared to handle. Two decades of counterinsurgency and poorly planned divestments have stripped the service of the capabilities it needs to rapidly return ships to the fight. Given the tyranny of distance and a domestic shipbuilding industrial base far smaller than China’s, the Navy needs to develop and reestablish a system for forward battle damage repair.
MILITARY
USNI News

Department of the Navy Fiscal Year 2023 Budget Materials

The following are the Fiscal Year 2023 budget materials from the Department of the Navy and an unclassified summary of the 2022 National Defense Strategy released tandem March 28, 2022, with the FY 2023 Presidential Budget. The Navy is expected to release more detailed budget material that have been delayed from the initial release.
MILITARY
USNI News

Supreme Court Rules Navy Can Reassign Unvaxxed SEALs

The Navy can now reassign 36 members of the Special Warfare community who are unvaccinated against COVID-19, the Supreme Court ruled Friday. The Supreme Court granted a partial stay of a preliminary injunction that prevented the Navy from dismissing or reassigning the SEALs and the other members of the Special Warfare community involved in the lawsuit. The Navy still cannot separate the SEALs, but it can assign them to non-deployable positions, which is what the sea service has done for other sailors who have exemptions for the vaccine.
CONGRESS & COURTS
USNI News

Congress Orders Pause on Second Frigate Shipyard Until Navy Proves Design

THE PENTAGON – The Navy is dialing back its planned build rate for the Constellation-class guided-missile frigates (FFG-62) following a congressional mandate for the service to reduce risk in the design, according to language in the recently completed Fiscal Year 2022 appropriations bill. Based on the last complete 30-year...
CONGRESS & COURTS
USNI News

Carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, USS Miguel Keith Operating in South China Sea

Aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) is on a Manila port visit in Manila after operating in the South China Sea while Expeditionary Support Base USS Miguel Keith (ESB-6) is in the Philippines for the upcoming U.S-Philippines joint exercise Balikatan 2022, while U.S destroyers conducted firing exercises in the Philippine Sea on Thursday.
MILITARY

