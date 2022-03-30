2022 20 Under 20 Honoree

Venezuelan male soprano Samuel Marino, known for his “gender-defying performances”, has signed to Decca Classics and will release an album this year.The singer, 28, was bullied as a teenager for his high speaking voice and considered surgery to lower his pitch before a specialist doctor told him about the countertenor vocal tradition.Known for performing wearing a dress and make-up, Marino hopes to spread a positive message about identity through his album.He said: “Whether someone feels like a man, a woman, non-binary, I want people to make music.“When I wear a dress and make-up on stage, I do it because I...
Comments / 0