Fort Wayne, IN

2022 20 Under 20 Honoree

By Dean Jackson
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Morton packs a powerful combination of being bassoonist and pianist, earning gold ratings for both from the Indiana State School Music Association. His grandmother, a former Indiana Music Teacher of the Year, got him started at...

