SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- For Rockies right-hander Antonio Senzatela, the first seven starts of 2021 were not much different from the next five months. Senzatela got off to a 1-4 start with a 5.97 ERA, but he had a 3.98 ERA the rest of the way, including a 2.99 mark in 10 starts from Aug. 5 to Sept. 26. The difference was that he stopped making mistakes when he could least afford them.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO