ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont, CA

Piedmont celebrates its heritage trees

By Nancy Kent, Piedmont City Parks, Project Manager
piedmontexedra.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo help the community celebrate Arbor Day 2021, which was virtual due to COVID, KCOM produced a video which honored Piedmont’s 19 Heritage Trees with cameos of tree lovers around town, and insight from keynote...

piedmontexedra.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Digging holes, planting trees. New Bern celebrates Arbor Day

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Residents came together at Palace Point Commons on Friday to celebrate Arbor Day. New Bern also received recognition from the state’s Arbor Day Foundation for being a city with a green initiative. “It’s just a day of remembrance and opportunity to, you know, just not have as they say asphalt […]
NEW BERN, NC
Calhoun County Journal

Redback Hymnal Sing in Piedmont

A Redback Hymnal Sing will take place on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 6:00 pm hosted by the Spring Garden/Rock Run Ministerial Association and held at Salam Baptist Church 11305 County Road 8, Piedmont, AL 36272. This event is open to the public and was announced as “Singing Announcement… Spread the word & let’s pack this lil church that’s out there “in the sticks”! This is gonna be a fun night singing the songs of Zion!”
PIEDMONT, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Piedmont, CA
Society
Local
California Society
City
Piedmont, CA
Local
California Government
Piedmont, CA
Government
NBC Los Angeles

Street Food Cinema's ‘Outdoor Season' Nears

Picnic blankets have many lives, and relying on these sturdy squares of cloth to only serve our summer whims is to not realize all of the purposes they can and should serve. A picnic blanket might add warmth in the winter, during a television binge, or it could serve as an element in a blanket fort. And do our pets love the burrow-ready coziness of a picnic blanket? They do, and they often make the fuzzy fabric their own.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTUL

Broken Arrow celebrates Arbor Day with tree planting event

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Broken Arrow and Oakcrest Elementary partnered Tuesday to celebrate Arbor Day with a tree-planting event. On the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day, students, members of the city council, and the Broken Arrow Parks and Recreation Department planted trees at Arrowhead Park. The...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
NBC Washington

The Weekend Scene: Blossom Kite Festival, Polar Bear Plunge

Cherry blossom season is in full swing in the D.C. area, and one of the most colorful events of the festival is set for Saturday. The Blossom Kite Festival will take place March 26 at the Washington Monument grounds and other parks in the D.C. area. The outdoor event is free and open to the public. Here is more information.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Piedmont Park#Arbor Day#City Park#Heritage Tree#Covid#Kcom
Shropshire Star

Kathleen, 106, at tree-planting to celebrate Queen's jubilee

Villagers were joined by 106-year-old Kathleen Summerville when they made a head start on planning celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. They watched as a tree-planting ceremony took place at the Community Centre Playing Fields in Guilsfield, near Welshpool. A copper beech tree, donated by the Derwen Garden Centre, was...
GEORGE VI
Bham Now

How to plan the perfect day at Oak Mountain State Park

As Alabama’s largest state park, Oak Moutain has plenty of things to do for all levels of experience, from the average nature enjoyer to the expert mountain biker. Keep reading to find out how to plan for the perfect visit at Oak Mountain State Park. Hiking. Rise and shine!...
LIFESTYLE
The Blade

Hendel: Hibernians celebrate Irish heritage with family-friendly party

IT was a peppy time at the Toledo Hibernians’ family-friendly St. Patrick's Day celebration on March 17 at St. Clement Hall. Heartfelt melodies were provided by the Toledo Firefighter Pipes and Drums, the Central High Alumni Glee Club, the Men from the Bog, and the Jolly Jabbers. The Ardan Academy of Irish Dance performed, and there were children's games, too. Guinness was on tap, and Jameson Irish Whiskey was available, in addition to American beers, White Claw hard seltzer, and wine. Available to wash the spirits down were Jiggs dinners, corned beef sandwiches, bangers, and hot dogs.
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
richmondobserver

N.C. Forest Service celebrates Arbor Day and the importance of planting trees

RALEIGH — This year marks the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day, and its importance is just as relevant now as when it was first recognized. Established in 1872 as a tree-planting holiday, Arbor Day was first observed in Nebraska and was celebrated by the planting of more than a million trees. Arbor Day quickly grew into a national holiday before transitioning to a day recognized by many countries across the globe.
POLITICS
WSAV News 3

RBC Heritage shows appreciation for its 1,200 volunteers

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WSAV) — It is the biggest event of the year in the Lowcountry, but the RBC Heritage doesn’t happen without a lot of hard work on and off the course. Wednesday, some of the people playing a key role in the tournament were honored and celebrated. 1,200 people will staff the […]
KEYT

MacKenzie Scott donates $436 million to Habitat for Humanity

MacKenzie Scott donated $436 million to Habitat for Humanity International and 84 of its U.S. affiliates – the largest publicly disclosed donation from the billionaire philanthropist since she pledged to give away the majority of her wealth in 2019. The international group received $25 million from Scott and her husband, Dan Jewett, while the remaining $411 million will be distributed in varying amounts among Habitat’s local affiliates. Jonathan Reckford, Habitat for Humanity International’s CEO, said Habitat for Humanity will use Scott’s timely donation of unrestricted funds to increase the supply of affordable housing, especially in communities of color.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
9&10 News

Sleeping Bear Inn Leased to Non-Profit Group

Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore has issued a 40-year lease to non-profit organization Balancing Environment and Rehabilitation (BEAR) for Sleeping Bear Inn and Garage in Glen Haven, according to the National Park Service. Officials say the lease allows the Inn to be rehabilitated and opened as a premier bed and...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy