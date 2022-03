A familiar but surprising face has entered the race for Congress in Montana. Gary Buchanan, a Billings financial advisor and investment expert, filed paperwork with the Secretary of State’s Office on Monday to run for Montana’s House Seat 2 as an independent, challenging sitting Rep. Matt Rosendale, a Republican. As of Friday at the close […] The post Buchanan challenges Rosendale as an independent appeared first on Daily Montanan.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 16 DAYS AGO