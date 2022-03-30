ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares hold onto global rally after Ukraine-Russia talks

By Alun John
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

* Chinese blue chips lead Asian gains, Japan slides

* European futures lower, FTSE futures flat

* U.S. 10 year yields lower

* Oil and gold both gain

HONG KONG, March 30 (Reuters) - Asia shares joined a global rally on Wednesday as hopes rose for a negotiated end to the Ukraine conflict, while bond markets signalled concern about the U.S. economy overnight after 10-year yields briefly dipped below two year rates.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.28% to its highest level in nearly a month, with most Asian stock markets in positive territory, and Chinese blue chips, up 2.5%, leading the charge.

Japan’s Nikkei bucked the trend however, falling 1%, as observers pointed to profit taking heading into the end of the fiscal year. The benchmark hit a two-month closing high on Tuesday.

Ukraine, on Tuesday, proposed adopting a neutral status in a sign of progress at face-to-face negotiations, though on the ground, reports of attacks continued, and Ukraine reacted with skepticism to Russia’s promise in negotiations to scale down military operations around Kyiv.

The rally looked set to peter out later in the day however, as while U.S. and European shares had risen sharply overnight, futures pointed to a lower open on Wednesday.

EUROSTOXX 50 futures shed 0.18%, FTSE futures and U.S. S&P 500 futures were flat.

“On the one hand there has been more positive news regarding Ukraine, and the market is hopeful of a peace deal at some point, which is resulting in a bit of a ‘risk-on’ event, with shares up,” said Shane Oliver chief economist and head of investment strategy at AMP Capital.

“But then it’s back to worrying about inflation and bond yields, and there’s this debate about whether we’re going to see a recession in the U.S. because of the inversion of part of the U.S. yield curve.”

The widely tracked U.S. 2-year/10-year Treasury yield curve briefly inverted on Tuesday for the first time since September 2019, as bond investors bet that aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve could hurt the U.S. economy over the longer term.

Longer-dated yields falling below shorter ones indicate a lack of faith in future growth, and 10-year yields falling beneath 2-year rates is widely seen as a harbinger of recession.

On the other hand, the spread between the yield on 3-month Treasury bills and 10-year notes this month remained steeper.

“The messages from the yield curve are very confusing,” said Oliver.

The benchmark U.S. 10-year yield was last softer at 2.3615% having risen as high as 2.557% on Monday, its highest since April 2019, as traders position themselves for quickfire rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The spread between the U.S. 10-year and 2-year yields was last 3.4 basis points.

JAPAN IN FOCUS

Rising U.S. yields are also dragging Japanese government bond yields in their wake, a threat to Japan’s ultra loose monetary policy.

The Bank of Japan increased its efforts to defend its key yield cap on Wednesday offering to ramp up buying of government bonds across the curve including through unscheduled emergency market operations.

While this apparently underscored its resolve to hold to the policy, some analysts questioned whether the strategy was sustainable.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if the Bank of Japan sets a higher limit for 10 year JBG yields – currently at 0.25%. They can’t afford to be too far behind the curve, because if the yen were to weaken further beyond certain levels it could raise market fears,” said Joël Le Saux fund manager of Eurizon Fund’s Sustainable Japan Equity sub fund.

The widening differential between U.S. and Japanese yields have caused the yen to weaken sharply, but it managed to regain some lost ground on Wednesday.

The Japanese currency was was at 121.95 per dollar, compared to from Monday’s low of 124.3. Traders pointed to rising fears that Japanese authorities might step in to try and halt the slide as being behind the recovery.

Elsewhere in currency markets, the euro was up 0.2% at $1.1107 supported by hopes that talks between Russia and Ukraine lead to peace.

Supply tightness kept crude prices firm, according to analysts, as the oil market was not ready to speculate that the talks would end the conflict and pave the way for Western allies to remove sanctions against Russian oil exports.

Brent crude rose 0.66% to $110.96 per barrel. U.S. crude rose 0.7% to $104.97.

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1920.6 per ounce.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Reuters
Reuters

387K+

Followers

307K+

Posts

181M+

Views

Follow Reuters and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Reuters

Mexico to get investment boost from Ukraine war, president says

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday said Mexico will get an investment boost on the back of the Ukraine war, predicting that capital once destined for Russia and other emerging economies will move into his country. He cited an unidentified “financial report” for his assertion,...
ECONOMY
NBC News

How the U.S. can take advantage of the Russia-Ukraine war to defang China

Over the last few weeks, China has watched as Russia, its close ally, becomes more isolated following the country's invasion of Ukraine. China denies the reports of U.S. officials that Russia asked it for military help, but the situation offers China a moment to weigh its own national interest and reconsider its relationship with Russia. It also gives the U.S. an opportunity to craft a firm but nuanced China policy that goes beyond bluster and escalating tensions to curb a close relationship between two authoritarian regimes that would be very dangerous for the U.S. and Europe.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russia#Nikkei#Chinese#Asian#European#Ftse#Msci#Asia Pacific#Eurostoxx
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
CBS News

Ukraine leader says war at a "turning point" as U.S. and U.K. say Putin, deluded, is regrouping Russia's forces

Near Kherson, Ukraine — Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.
POLITICS
Reuters

EU, China agree on Ukraine war threat, EU's Michel

BRUSSELS, April 1 (Reuters) - The European Union and China agreed that the war in Ukraine was threatening global security, the head of the European Council said on Friday, while warning China against helping Russia's war. "The EU and China, we agreed that this war is threatening global security and...
POLITICS
bloomberglaw.com

Putin’s Threat to Seize U.S. Investments Could Be Costly—to Russia

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, businesses from around the world have suspended operations in Russia. In retaliation, the Kremlin has threatened to seize assets belonging to foreign investors in Russia. And while Russia may be able to quickly pass legislation that provides legal cover for such a move, international law will make any seizure, permanent or temporary, far more expensive and complicated than Putin and his advisers may imagine.
ECONOMY
Reuters

China tells EU it will pursue Ukraine peace in its own way

BRUSSELS/BEIJING, April 1 (Reuters) - China offered the European Union assurances on Friday that it would seek peace in Ukraine but said this would be on its own terms, deflecting pressure for a tougher stance towards Russia. Premier Li Keqiang told EU leaders that Beijing would push for peace in...
EUROPE
Reuters

Oil falls on Ukraine peace hopes, U.S. Treasury yields rise

New York, March 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell and European stocks rose on Monday as investors weighed positive comments from ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine, while U.S. Treasury yields hit two-and-a-half year highs on expectations of a first U.S. rate hike. U.S. stocks were mostly lower as investors...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Russia's Putin gets Chinese backing to stay in G20

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to attend the next G20 summit in Indonesia later this year and received valuable backing from Beijing on Wednesday in a pushback to suggestions by some members that Russia could be barred from the group. The United States and its Western allies...
POLITICS
Reuters

China says Taiwan 'taking advantage' of Ukraine as island sends more aid

BEIJING/TAIPEI, March 16 (Reuters) - China's government on Wednesday lambasted Taiwan's humanitarian aid for Ukraine and sanctions on Russia as "taking advantage of other's difficulties" after the island announced it was sending more funds donated by the public for refugees. The war in Ukraine has garnered broad sympathy in Taiwan,...
CHINA
Reuters

Reuters

387K+
Followers
307K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy