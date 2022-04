CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi College (MC) was acknowledged by the Military Friendly program, which has selected MC as a Military Friendly School for the 2022-23 Military Friendly Cycle. In November 2019, MC became the first private school in the state to reduce tuition for military personnel affiliated either part-time or full-time with any branch of the armed […]

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO