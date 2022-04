COLUMBIA - The University of South Carolina baseball team fell to Presbyterian, 9-6, Tuesday night (March 29) at Founders Park. Carolina scored runs in the first and third innings on an RBI single from Braylen Wimmer and a wild pitch, respectively. Presbyterian took a 6-2 lead in the top of the fourth, but the Gamecocks answered with four runs in the bottom half on two-run singles by both Brandt Belk and Kevin Madden.

