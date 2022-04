LINCOLN, Neb. -- The University of Nebraska appears to be back on the market for a media provider for Husker athletics. NU athletic director Trev Alberts said in an email Thursday that the Huskers have been unable to come to a final agreement on a previously arranged deal with JMI Sports LLC. The Huskers had announced a 12-year multimedia rights deal worth up to $215 million in March.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 11 HOURS AGO