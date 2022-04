In honor of Women’s History Month, Jordan Brand has launched a new initiative that brings together women to redefine the iconic Jumpman logo. The inaugural Global Women’s Collective features 33 women from cities all around the world from New York and Los Angeles to Paris and Shanghai, who will be undergoing a six-month-long program including retreats, panels and more. Each of the women, selected from diverse backgrounds, will also receive grants to use in their communities and industries. According to a press release, once the six-month period is up, the current members will select new ones to join, and the brand will continue to “create a network of empowerment that proves that there is indeed room for all women at the table.”

