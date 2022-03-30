ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OH

Review of permit fees planned in Salem

Salem News Online
 1 day ago

SALEM — City council’s Rules and Ordinances Committee is recommending an increase in the fence permit fee from $10 to $25, with plans to review fees for all permits in the near future. “I don’t want to gouge people on permits,” Councilwoman Cyndi Baronzzi Dickey said, but...

www.salemnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
ABC10

Sacramento is planning to increase stormwater fees | Need to know

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A special election in Sacramento ends Wednesday and could bring millions of dollars in resident-funded improvements to the city's century-old stormwater system. During a Feb. 1, meeting, the Sacramento City Council approved sending ballots from the storm drainage property fee measure to the homes of Sacramento...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Salem News Online

Salem Chamber egg hunt

The Salem Area Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring an egg hunt April 1 through 16. Participating businesses will hide a golden egg for customers to find inside their location. Customers are to see a store associate when they find the egg to complete an entry form for a drawing. Every location will have a winner. No purchase necessary to enter. Participating businesses are A Touch of Gracious Living, Beauty on Broadway, Bella C’s Creations, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Stouffer Realty, Charm House Decor, Consumers National Bank, Elizabeth Renea’s Bridal, Gotham Knight Comics, Kast Iron Soda Works, Kidzone, Killy’s Kauldron, Lawson’s Once Loved Furniture, LiB’s Market, Natural Solutions, Nature+Nuture, Nerdy Necessities, Quakertown Outlet, Reach For the STARS, Recycled Treasures, Salem Music Centre, Simply Scarves and Such…, State Street Records, State Street Salon, The Stone Trough, and Troll’s Jewelry. Pictured is Laurie Anderson, Salem chamber administrative assistant, and Jennifer Brown, owner of A Touch of Gracious Living. (Submitted photo)
SALEM, OH
JC Post

City waives permit fee for demolition of the old high school

Junction City Manager Allen Dinkel announced Tuesday night that he waived the permit fee for the demolition of the former Junction City High School site. "Our staff, police and fire department, have used it greatly, probably tore some things up inside, but it's been good training." Dinkel also added the land is also going to the city for one dollar. USD 475 will pay for the demolition and then there is a plan to sell the property to the city for one dollar.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Salem, OH
Government
City
Salem, OH
City
East Liverpool, OH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire lawmakers consider plan to rebate vehicle registration fees

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire lawmakers are considering a plan to help drivers dealing with high gas prices by cutting vehicle registration fees. State representatives aren't currently considering cutting the gas tax and are instead turning their attention to vehicle registrations. The proposal would give a $25 rebate for any vehicle or trailer registered between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022.
GAS PRICE
Salem News Online

WB treasurer extended

BELOIT – The West Branch school board has extended the contract of its district treasurer. The board recently approved an extended contract to Adam Fisher as district treasurer through July 31, 2025. Fisher joined the district in January 2021 at $75,000 annually through July 2024. Also also at the...
BELOIT, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Review Board#Null#City Service Safety
Salem News Online

Threshold plans community sensory garden

EAST PALESTINE — Threshold Residential Services is taking possession of an unused lot behind Bulldog Automotive and creating a community sensory garden. The garden extends Threshold Residential Services mission of enhancing the lives of individuals served and their families. According to Threshold Residential Services CEO Chris Page, the idea...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
Salem News Online

Study supports municipal court merger in Columbiana County

LISBON — A study of the caseloads by the Office of Court Services for the Supreme Court of Ohio indicates merging the East Liverpool Municipal Court with the Columbiana County Municipal Court “would not give rise to an unduly burdensome increase to the workload of the court.”. The...
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
Salem News Online

ACROSS OUR COMMUNITIES

Lower Elkton Road between state routes 154 and 517 in Elkrun Township will be closed daily at various locations, weather permitting, for culvert repairs the weeks of March 28 and April 4. Tree sale order deadline. The Columbiana SWCD Tree Sale order deadline is Friday, April 8. Check with the...
LISBON, OH
Salem News Online

JUVENILE COURT

— A Columbiana County 13-year-old boy is charged with unruly behavior after leaving his home on March 21 without adult permission. The teen then allegedly failed to return home nor did he advise his parents or guardians as to his whereabouts. The judge ordered a warrant in regards to the case.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Salem News Online

COMMON PLEAS COURT

County Treasurer vs. Vickie Sue Stuckey, et al., foreclosure sought for alleged delinquent taxes for property on Brushville Road, East Palestine. County Treasurer vs. Helen and Roy Ziegler, foreclosure sought for alleged delinquent taxes for property on Globe Street, East Liverpool. County Treasurer vs. Beverly J. Palmer, foreclosure sought for...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
Salem News Online

GRAND JURY

LISBON — Thomas Phillips Jr., 49, Egypt Road, Salem, was served a secret indictment charging him with tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. On June 15, Phillips allegedly had attempted to hide evidence from authorities. The indictment was issued by the grand jury in August.
SALEM, OH
Salem News Online

Salem planning board approves slope easement

SALEM — The city Planning Commission met briefly Monday, approving requests related to a slope easement on East State Street and subdividing a parcel for a property on North Ellsworth Avenue. Planning and Zoning Officer Chip Hank explained that the commission agreed with a request from the Advanced Dermatology...
SALEM, OH
Salem News Online

Leetonia BOE amends treasurer pact

LEETONIA – The Leetonia school board has approved an amendment with the school treasurer whose services will be shared with Lisbon schools. The board approved a shared service agreement with the Lisbon school district to have treasurer Jennifer Coldsnow work part-time at each district April 1 of this year through July 31, 2025.
LEETONIA, OH
Salem News Online

First reading held regarding alcohol at park events in East Palestine

EAST PALESTINE — Council held the first reading granting approval for alcohol in the park Monday. Village Manager Mark McTrustry included a detailed checklist requiring comprehensive planning and layout details along with permit application rules with a drafted special event permit application to council. Councilmember Doug Simpson applauded the...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
Salem News Online

Winona Ruritans still with sausage for sale

WINONA – The Winona Ruritan Club met March 22 at the Winona Evangelical Church. President Rob Doyle Jr. introduced special guest for the evening, Dave Wingett, lieutenant governor of Ruritan for the State of Ohio. The club members sang “America.” Vice President Homer Althouse gave the invocation.
WINONA, OH
Salem News Online

Valedictorian policy questioned in Leetonia

LEETONIA — The parents of a valedictorian for this year expressed their disagreement with the graduate ranking system. The parents shared their concerns specifically about the valedictorian ranking policy at last week’s meeting. They noted the policy states that a valedictorian with distinction will be determined, then the remaining valedictorians will be classified as tied and listed alphabetically.
LEETONIA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy