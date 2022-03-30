Review of permit fees planned in Salem

Junction City Manager Allen Dinkel announced Tuesday night that he waived the permit fee for the demolition of the former Junction City High School site. "Our staff, police and fire department, have used it greatly, probably tore some things up inside, but it's been good training." Dinkel also added the land is also going to the city for one dollar. USD 475 will pay for the demolition and then there is a plan to sell the property to the city for one dollar.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 15 DAYS AGO