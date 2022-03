The New York State Fair is already looking like it's going to be pretty good this year. There are tons of 'big name' artists who will be hitting the stage. The Great New York State Fair will be held from August 24 through September 5, 2022, in Syracuse. The concerts are free with paid fair admission. The good thing is, you have plenty of time to take advantage of admission specials and deals. Here are all the artists that have been announced, so far.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO