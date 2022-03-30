ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazing Gel Finally Brings Healing to People With 'Butterfly Children' Disease

By CARLY CASSELLA
ScienceAlert
ScienceAlert
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

An incredible new gel could help close the blistering wounds associated with a rare skin disease known as epidermolysis bullosa (EB). EB is an inherited condition that causes skin to be so fragile, it can tear at the slightest touch, like the wings of a butterfly. While some mild...

WebMD

New Genetic Test Finds Hidden Neurological Diseases

Nervous system can be some of the most difficult conditions for doctors to diagnose. Many conditions can cause similar symptoms, but two people with the same condition could have different symptoms, which can make the cause of the symptoms hard to pinpoint. Delays in diagnosing the condition mean that people go longer without the treatment they need.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Overgrowth of Key Brain Structure Identified in Babies Who Later Develop Autism

Research led by Mark Shen, PhD, Heather Hazlett , PhD, and Joseph Piven, MD, from UNC-Chapel Hill is the first to demonstrate overgrowth of the amygdala in the first year of life, before babies show most of the behavioral symptoms that later consolidate into a diagnosis of autism. This overgrowth may be unique to autism, as babies with fragile X syndrome show a different brain growth pattern.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
KRMG

MS awareness week aims to shares stories of people with the disease

TULSA, Okla. — Nearly 100 million Americans are diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS), including over 5 thousand Oklahomans. MS is a degenerative disease that impacts the central nervous system that controls everything we do. Christie Eckler, the south central executive director of the MS Society, joined FOX23 live for...
TULSA, OK
MedicalXpress

Targeting a protein to combat slow wound healing

Untreatable wounds are likely to get better when the levels of a biochemical catalyst found in the skin increases, find scientists at The University of Manchester. Published in Journal of Investigative Dermatology, the study of human and mice cells casts new light on arginase1, a protein that speeds up the rate of chemical reactions in skin cells.
SCIENCE
shefinds

The One Popular Drink To Avoid At All Costs—It Can Make Under Eye Bags So Much Worse!

Eye bags can develop over time for a number of reasons, from them being hereditary to them showing signs of other underlying conditions, like fatigue. If you’re experiencing the latter, it’s important to note that your diet can improve your skin, and while hydrating regularly and using products recommended by a dermatologist, what you consume can also impact your dark under-eyes. We checked in with skin health experts to ask if there is a popular beverage anyone with dark eye circles should avoid and the answer was a resounding, collective ‘yes.’ Read on for tips from Melissa Gilbert, London-based aesthetician at Fantastic Services, Janet Coleman, dermatologist and skincare expert at TheConsumerMag and Dr. Jose Mier, Founder of Heliotherapy Research Institute and health expert.
SKIN CARE
Daily Mail

Ex-Royal Engineer, 27, given weeks to live as a teenager is finally diagnosed with golf ball-sized brain tumours after FIVE-YEAR battle which saw doctors blame epilepsy for his seizures

An ex-Royal Engineer whose brain tumours were missed as a teenager has been told he will die before he reaches 40. Ben Robinson, 27, of Gloucestershire, was just 19 when he collapsed during an army training camp in 2015 and suffered his first seizure. Scans revealed he had pinhead-sized lesions...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Toddler with brain tumour ‘hours from death’ after doctors dismissed swollen head as ‘normal baby stuff’

A three-month-old girl with an undiagnosed brain tumour was left ‘hours away from death’ after doctors dismissed her swollen head as ‘normal baby stuff’, her mother says. Molly Mai Wardle-Hampton began experiencing seizures weeks after being born and her mother, 37-year-old nurse Corrine, took her to the GP who dismissed her concerns multiple times.Corrine, who lives in north Wales with her partner, Paul, said under different circumstances, her daughter “would have ended up with severe brain damage or it probably would have killed her”.Molly’s head became swollen and she was struggling to move her eyes freely after her visit visit...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
deseret.com

70% of long COVID-19 patients suffer from these two symptoms

Close to 70% of long COVID-19 patients suffer from two specific symptoms a month after infection, according to a new study. Details: Researchers at the University of Cambridge recently found that about seven out of every 10 COVID-19 patients struggle with neurological issues in the months after infections. These patients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thefreshtoast.com

This Behavior Can Be An Early Sign Of Dementia

Dementia is a cluster of conditions that affect older adults, with risks increasing as people age. Researchers now say this is a sign you may develop it. Dementia is a common concern for people over the age of 65. The condition, which is often confused with the normal symptoms of aging, affects 2 out of every 100 adults. Now, a new study has found a link between the condition and excessive naps.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
DoYouRemember?

Why Do Human Beings Become So Fragile After Age 65?

It turns out that there is a specific and scientific reason for why a human being can become so fragile and even frail after age 65. A study published by the team from the Andalusian Centre of Developmental Biology (CABD) in the publication Antioxidants has shown that a deficiency of Q10 coenzyme is directly linked to aging. This can then generate an energy insufficiency that is related to mitochondrial conditions, cardiac diseases, strokes, and neurodegenerative pathologies, such as Alzheimer’s disease.
SCIENCE
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID vaccine: Experts report rare autoimmune side effect caused by Pfizer jab

A study named 'Autoimmune hepatitis after SARS-CoV-2 vaccine: New-onset or flare-up,' published in the National Library of Medicine, discusses the development of an unusual reaction after administering Pfizer's COVID vaccine. The study was published in November 2021 and it outlines a case wherein a 61-year-old woman suffered from malaise, weariness,...
SCIENCE
sciencealert.com

A Man Had a Stroke. Three Months Later His Tongue Turned 'Hairy' And Dark

A man in his 50s presented to doctors in India a black, hairy tongue after suffering a stroke, according to a report by JAMA Dermatology. The man had left-sided weakness from a stroke three months prior and was put on a pureed diet, doctors said in the report published Wednesday. A thick, black coating had covered most of his tongue for about two weeks, sparing the sides and middle part, they said.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ScienceAlert publishes timely, trusted science news to enlighten and entertain millions of readers each month.

 https://www.sciencealert.com

