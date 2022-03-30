ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poplarville, MS

Mississippi couple charged with capital murder in baby’s starvation death

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — A Mississippi couple has been charged with capital murder in the October 2021 starvation death of their 5-month-old daughter.

According to the indictment, 20-year-old Kendra Beck and 23-year-old Takoda Miller of Poplarville were arrested March 22 after investigators determined the couple “intentionally, knowingly or recklessly starved five-month-old Kairi Beck of the nourishments needed to sustain life or growth,” WLOX reported.

First responders arrived at the couple’s home in October 2021 to find the infant, whom Beck and Miller said refused to eat, unresponsive. The child later died at an area hospital, and starvation was determined to be her cause of death, the Picayune Item reported.

According to the newspaper, the couple was also charged with felony child neglect after an older child, estimated to be about 18 months old, was determined to be neglected and abused. Child Protective Services took immediate custody of the older child, who has since been placed in foster care, following the emergency call.

Meanwhile, the indictment alleges that Beck and Miller deprived the toddler – who was infested with lice, covered in feces and suffered severe diaper rash – of food, clothing, shelter, health care or supervision, “resulting in substantial harm to the child’s physical, mental or emotional health,” WLOX reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

