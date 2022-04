Twin brothers from Montgomery County, Maryland, and 13 other D.C.-area students will have their documentaries aired nationwide as winners of a national competition. Tyler and Dermott Foley of Eastern Middle School in Silver Spring, Maryland, are the winners of C-SPAN’s national 2022 StudentCam competition. Their documentary, “What Happened to Gibson Grove?,” explored how highway expansion in the United States impacted people of color, with a focus on one Black community in Cabin John, Maryland, called Gibson Grove.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 11 DAYS AGO