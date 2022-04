Americans love stealing each other's cars. We're so good at it that last year alone we robbed each other of over 44,000 Ford F-Series trucks, nearly 41,000 Chevrolet Silverado trucks, and 34,000 Honda Civics. Stealing these types of cars makes a lot of sense; they're popular with ordinary folks, and there are tons of them around, not to mention the massive parts industry, but what about stealing high-end cars? It seems like more and more luxury cars are being stolen, and this latest bust by the California Highway Patrol Southern Division Special Services Vehicle Theft Unit proves that sometimes rich people need to worry about being robbed, and not the other way around.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO