We are halfway through our time with our 2021 Pickup Truck of the Year-winning Ram TRX, and we have used it for a variety of truck tasks, like hauling and towing, along with the usual school drop-offs and off-road trips. With our TRX fully broken-in now, we have seen the already impressive 0-60 times drop to sub-4-seconds—3.9 to be precise—with our quickest quarter-mile now registering at 12.7 seconds at 103 mph. Incredible numbers for something that weighs 3.5 tons.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO