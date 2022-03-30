ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

"Woodland Studies"

traverseticker.com
 1 day ago

A small exhibition of black & white photographs by Grand Rapids photographer Rodney Martin....

www.traverseticker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Herald

Gallery dedication memorializes beloved Woodlands Academy teacher

A prominent display of student artwork in Woodlands Academy of the Sacred Heart's front hallways now bears the name of the late faculty member who envisioned and then nurtured it with her love of showcasing students' creations. About 70 guests, including alumnae and former faculty/staff, joined the Woodlands community in dedicating the Jamie Pierce Tuttle Gallery. The March 11 ceremony was part of the Jamie Tuttle Women in the Arts festival, held annually at the all-girls college-prep high school in Lake Forest.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Woodland#Arts Center#Gallery#Glen Arbor#Woods Orchards#Grand Traverse Leelanau
Midland Daily News

Check your attic: ‘American Pickers’ coming to Michigan

Now may be a great time to check your attic or basement for any unique, rare, antique or unusual items, because the crew from the cable television show "American Pickers" is coming to Michigan in May to film episodes for the show. "American Pickers" is a documentary series that explores...
yankodesign.com

This tiny timber home is a twist on A-frame cabins defined by bio-philic design

The Slope House from the 3D visualizer Milad Eshtiyaghi is an untraditional A-frame cabin that employs biophilic design inside and out. 3D visualizer and international architect Milad Eshtiyaghi has long been drawn to escapist hideaways perched on rugged, seaside cliffs and isolated cabins envisioned beneath the Northern Lights. Today, he turns his gaze to tiny cabins. A bit more quaint than treacherous, Eshtiyaghi’s latest 3D visualization finds an angular, timber cabin nestled atop an idyllic hillside somewhere in the rainforests of Brazil.
HOME & GARDEN
ARTnews

How I Made This: Monika Grzymala’s Tape Drawings in Space

Click here to read the full article. Monika Grzymala is an installation artist who uses adhesive tape to document her movements in a specific place while constructing new, ephemeral boundaries and spaces. This Polish artist, based in Berlin, applies kilometers of tape within a single room. Moving from the walls to the floor and back again, she draws out taut parallel and overlapping lines; twirls hanging, chandelier-like tangles; and weaves swirling vortexes. Grzymala coined the term Raumzeichnung (German for “room drawing” or “drawing in space”) to describe her creative method and says it refers to “a space that creates its...
DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy