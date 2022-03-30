ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Traverse County, MI

Guided Hike

 1 day ago

Explore, ask questions & discover the features of this...

KTAL

Best hiking poles

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you hike to experience the beauty of nature or are focused on getting your daily 10,000 steps in, hiking poles are valuable pieces of gear. Not only does this simple tool improve balance and help you safely navigate loose rock and uneven footing, it also engages your arms and shoulders as you hike, giving you a full body workout.
LIFESTYLE
Travel + Leisure

This Hidden Mountain Town in Colorado Is the Perfect Place to End Your Ski Season

"Unique" doesn't quite capture it. Still, neither do any of the other adjectives often associated with Silverton Mountain, including the repeatedly shouted words like "isolated," "rugged," "hardcore," "daunting," and the two-for-one special of "steep and deep." It's hard to define this Colorado mountain because it's unlike any other ski destination on earth, and it's a far cry from the likes of mega-mountains nearby in the best possible way.
COLORADO STATE
County
Grand Traverse County, MI
Grand Traverse County, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Outsider.com

Researchers Think They've Identified Parts of Yosemite National Park That Are Sheltered From Climate Change

Yosemite National Park and climate change is a dangerous combination, but sheltered park areas can escape the conditions. National Park Service research found areas of land in the park naturally protected from warming temperatures. According to ABC 7, the findings could help protect essential endangered plants and animals. What We...
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
UPI News

Sheep lost in the wild for six years sheared of 88 pounds of fleece

March 17 (UPI) -- A sheep found wandering on an Australian mountain was relieved of a great weight when his first shearing in at least six years removed 88 pounds of fleece. Pam Ahern, owner of Victoria animal sanctuary Edgar's Mission, said she recently received a call about a sheep found by a hiker on nearby Mount Alexander.
ANIMALS
Time Out Global

Amazing animal phenomena in the US you have to witness in your lifetime

Swimming ponies, jumping salmon, the monarch butterfly migration and more amazing animal phenomena in the US. The US is one of only 17 megadiverse countries on the planet, home to vast green spaces, wetlands and forest ecosystems that are protected as National Parks and public lands. In and around them, nearly 3,000 native animal species thrive, including 400-plus types of mammals, 800 species of birds, more than 500 reptiles and amphibians and over 1,100 fish – not to mention 10,000 insects.
ANIMALS
travelnoire.com

25 Luxury Fishing Trips For Anytime Of Year

Regardless of the time of year, these luxury fishing resorts will have your catches processed, frozen and shipped home; all while you enjoy a five – course, wine paired dinner with your fishing buddies. Located in Langara Island, BC, Langara Island Lodge is an all-inclusive resort known for it’s...
HOBBIES
InsideHook

12 of the Best Deals From Grundens' Spring Fishing Sale

Any outdoorsman who’s spent time on the water (or watched an episode of any offshore fishing show) has seen Grundens’ gear in action. The company’s trademark waterproof jackets and bibs, originally developed for commercial fishermen working in the world’s toughest conditions, are beloved by both working and recreational anglers alike.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Travel + Leisure

12 of the Best Places to Camp in U.S. State Parks

You may dream of seeing the geysers of Yosemite or the overwhelming greatness of the Grand Canyon, but chances are you have a handful of little wonders in your own backyard. State parks like Goblin Valley in Utah hold their own against the neighboring Arches National Park (or Canyonlands, for that matter), while Maine's Baxter State Park is arguably just as wild as the well-known Acadia National Park (Baxter doesn't even have running water!). Plus, state parks tend to be less crowded and more affordable, two things that bode well for overnight guests.
UTAH STATE
Lifestyle
MIX 106

Hike to a Haunted Forest in Idaho

There are some amazing hikes in Idaho for anyone and everyone. Easy hikes, hard hikes, lush hikes, desert hikes, waterside hikes, mountain hikes, valley hikes, you name it, we have have the hiking trails in the great gem state. America has over 60,000 miles of trails and I feel like half of them are in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
Mic

The best hiking accessories and gear

Besides being great exercise, hiking is a fantastic way to clear your head and soak in the outdoors — as long as you have the right gear. As a rule of thumb, the best hiking accessories and gear are durable, lightweight, and easy to pack or carry. They range from practical essentials such as backpacks and water bottles to emergency supplies that will have your back in a pinch.
LIFESTYLE
Bham Now

Your ultimate guide to 17 Birmingham walking and hiking spots

Birmingham walking and hiking spots are our favorite way to maintain physical and mental health. Read on for some of our top recommendations for getting that blood pumping, brought to you by our friends that know a thing or two about staying healthy, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
NBC Washington

US Botanic Garden to Fully Reopen

D.C.-area residents and tourists can soon officially enjoy the spring season at the U.S. Botanic Garden. The oldest continuously operating public garden in the U.S. announced that it will reopen the Conservatory to the public on April 1, marking a full reopening of all areas of the museum. The U.S....
AGRICULTURE
Sherman/Dennison Herald Democrat

Moments with the minister: Hiking at Hagerman

The other day our family went to Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge last weekend. Our son Miles is nearing the completion of his merit badges for Eagle Scout. He needed to fulfill the requirements of cooking: two meals and a snack. We’ve lived in Sherman nearly six years, but this was our first visit to Hagerman. It was a beautiful, sunny day. While Miles prepared breakfast (eggs/cheese/bacon cooked in a sandwich bag in a pot of boiling water– some of the best eggs i've ever tasted, no kidding), I decided to walk a little distance and practice a new mindfulness exercise I learned recently.
SHERMAN, TX

