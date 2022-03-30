ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Traverse County, MI

GTCD Annual Native Seedling Sale

 1 day ago

Presented by the Grand Traverse Conservation District. Offering more than 25 high-quality, bare-root...

Related
Herald and News

Order now for native plant sales at museum

Sales of native wildflowers, shrubs and trees will be offered twice this spring at the Klamath County Museum. Orders are being taken now for the first sale, which will offer low-cost bare root native tree seedlings and shrubs. Oregon ash, vine maple, and Oregon white oak tree seedlings will be...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Trees Atlanta holds native plant sales April 2 and April 9

Trees Atlanta plans to hold sales of native plants on two Saturdays in April 2022, April 2 and April 9. The sale will feature plants for sunny and shady gardens as well as hard-to-find native plants.  The April 2 sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carter Center, 453 John […] The post Trees Atlanta holds native plant sales April 2 and April 9 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Refinery29

Spruce Up Your Home With The Sill’s Annual Sidewalk Sale

Calling all plant parents and green-thumb-curious folk: the sale that will kick start your spring botanical spree has sprung. The Sill — one of our reader’s favorite digital destinations for all their horticultural needs — is hosting its Annual Sidewalk Sale. Starting today through March 21, get up to 50% on some of its best-selling sprouts and bundled plant sets, including 24-hour deals that rotate daily. With spring officially kicking off on Sunday, March 20, there’s no better time to add some nature to your space. Whether it’s trendy potted palms, dried pampas grass, or pet-friendly greenery, there are plenty of slashed-priced seedlings ahead. We'd suggest digging up your credit card and tilling your cart before the best deals get harvested.
GARDENING
FingerLakes1.com

Cayuga County Conservation District holds 51st annual Spring Tree Seedling and Groundcover Sale

The Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District will be holding their 51st Annual Spring Tree Seedling and Groundcover Sale. As in the past, the District is offering a variety of New York grown conifers, hardwoods, shrubs, and groundcovers. These seedlings, transplants and other plants are a very low-cost way to prevent erosion, improve water quality in our lakes and streams, to promote wildlife in your area, as well as create noise and visual buffers, and both snow and wind breaks. The Conservation District will be taking orders through Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Pickup date will be Friday, May 13, 2022. Supplies are limited, so order early for the best selection.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
Cars 108

Did You Know There’s a Mini Mackinac Bridge Located in Mid-Michigan?

I had no idea that there was a miniature Mackinac Bridge that spans over a small body of water (pond) in mid-Michigan. It truly is the the tiniest version of the Mackinac Bridge that you can actually walk across. What makes this bridge so strange isn't the size of it, but rather it's location. The bridge sits above a small body of water at a storage facility.
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Rare and Deadly Animal Caught After Killing 18 Sheep in Utah

Certain animals are nearly impossible to see in the wild. Many people will search, and few will find some of these rare endangered animals, but recently one such rare animal has popped up in the news a couple of times. A couple of weeks ago, a wolverine was seen in Yellowstone, when a dad and his daughter were able to capture it on video. Last week, another one was sighted, but this time was captured and it could help us learn more about these rare animals.
UTAH STATE
The Daily Yonder

In South Dakota, a Tribal Nation Owns the Largest Native-Managed Buffalo Herd in the World

Over the past two years, the Sicangu Oyate, also known as the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, has cultivated the largest Native-managed buffalo herd in the world. There are currently about 750 buffalo in the herd, according to Aaron Epps, who was the start-up manager for the project, known as Wolakota. He is also the marketing and communications director for REDCO, the economic development arm of the tribal nation, headquartered in South Dakota.
