BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — With Boston at the tail end of winter, the Esplanade Association is putting on a public arts display that showcases flowers on ice for the weekend. The public ice art exhibition, "Frozen in Life" was created by artist Anna Thurber, who the EA said has been refining a nuanced process of creating unique ice compositions with botanicals and photographing the results for over a decade.

BOSTON, MA ・ 15 DAYS AGO