The Los Angeles metro area saw over 200,000 residents move out of the region during the first year of the pandemic, according to new numbers released Wednesday by the U.S. Census Bureau. From mid-2020 to mid-2021, the L.A. metro area, which includes Long Beach and Anaheim, had a domestic migration loss of just over 204,000 people. Domestic migration loss is defined as the number of people that moved to another part of the nation. L.A. was second among large metro areas only to the New York-Newark-Jersey City metro area, which lost 385,000 to domestic migration. Among individual counties,...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO