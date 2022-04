FOREST PARK 3, WOODBRIDGE 2: Zinny Kemahu’s walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh lifted the Bruins to the Cardinal District win Wednesday. Kemahu finished the game with two RBIs. Harrison Luddington had the other. Luddington was also the winning pitcher, going the last the final inning, where he allowed one hit and struck out two.

WOODBRIDGE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO