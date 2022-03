South Alabama’s basketball season ended in about as gut-wrenching a way possible on Monday night in the semifinals of The Basketball Classic. Rudi Williams hit a 3-pointer with one second remaining in overtime for a 69-68 victory at the Mitchell Center, sending visiting Coastal Carolina to the tournament championship game. The Jaguars’ season ends at 21-12 with a home-court loss to their Sun Belt Conference rival.

