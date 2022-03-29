Ravens sign HC John Harbaugh to three-year extension

The Baltimore Ravens have seen plenty of success under head coach John Harbaugh ever since he took over in 2008. He’s amassed a record of 137-88 in the regular season as well as an 11-8 record to go with one Super Bowl championship.

At the 2022 owner’s meetings, Baltimore owner Steve Bisciotti announced that head coach Harbaugh has signed a new three-year extension. With this extension, Harbaugh is under contract until 2025. The Super Bowl-winning coach has proven that he can adapt to change and is truly a player’s coach.

Harbaugh has put together many accomplishments as the head man in Baltimore. His teams have always seemed to keep games close, and the Ravens have only had two seasons with a losing record with Harbaugh at the helm over his 14 years with the team. As long as Harbaugh is the head coach of the Ravens, they have a chance to be special year in and year out.