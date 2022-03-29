ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens reportedly 'still talking' with ILB Bobby Wagner

 1 day ago
The Baltimore Ravens have signed multiple free agents who should help their team in 2022 and beyond. Safety Marcus Williams, offensive tackle Morgan Moses and defensive lineman Michael Pierce represent the team’s outside additions, but they might not be done adding quite yet.

On Tuesday, Josina Anderson of USA Today reported that Baltimore is “still talking” to free agent inside linebacker Bobby Wagner. Both sides have been in contact recently, with Wagner visiting the Ravens on Friday and Baltimore feels like they have submitted a “very competitive” offer for the veteran.

