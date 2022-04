“I hope you stay uncomfortable for the next two hours,” Detroit’s jessica Care moore says to a packed auditorium at the Charles H. Wright Museum on Saturday night. Her voice is matter-of-fact and from the heart, as she stands on stage with feathered wings and a bedazzled hoop skirt. The Detroit poet is the founder of Daughters of Betty, formerly known as Black Women Rock, a collective of all Black, female rock ’n’ rollers.

