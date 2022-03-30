Feeling Creative?

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

ithaca.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChannel that creative energy into your very own art project to celebrate World Art Day on April 15th. Students,...

www.ithaca.edu

Citrus County Chronicle

The creativity behind 'Heavenly Colors'

When Jamie Cyrulik’s mother-in-law, Cathy, asked Jamie to join her in being crafty, Jamie was a bit hesitant. Jamie was pretty sure her hand wouldn’t be as steady as Cathy’s, painting designs on wine glasses. Cathy was persuasive enough that the two soon started offering painting workshops,...
VISUAL ART
psychologytoday.com

Alcoholism and Creativity: The Case of John Cheever

Cheever sought treatment for his alcoholism at New York City Roosevelt Hospital. Markedly improved Cheever returned to writing "Falconer," applying the creative homospatial process to the ending and recovery of the hero. Healthy processes, rather than pathological aids such as alcohol or drugs, are key factors in meaningful creativity. I...
ENTERTAINMENT
WCAX

In the Garden: Creative Flower Combinations

Turkey hunters attend training ahead of spring season. Dozens of turkey hunters gathered in Williston for a hunting education course Saturday ahead of the spring turkey season. Clemmons Family Farm receives $500,000 in funding. Updated: 15 hours ago. Dozens of turkey hunters gathered in Williston for a hunting education course...
WILLISTON, VT
pymnts

Visa Creator Program Educates Artists on NFT Market

Visa has unveiled the Visa Creator Program, a new offering that will help digital artists, musicians, fashion designers and filmmakers build up their enterprises through non-fungible tokens (NFTs), according to a Wednesday (March 30) press release emailed to PYMNTS. There are 50 million artists, musicians and creators who publish content...
ECONOMY
Entertainment
Black Enterprise

How Danielle Coke’s Art Activism Helps Businesses Message DEI

The illustrator and content creator also known as Happy Dani talks with Entrepreneur about her unique business model and how brands can elevate Black content creators. As we continue to honor Women’s History Month, I had the privilege of interviewing a Black woman founder dedicated to the intersection of art, activism and business. Danielle Coke, also known as Happy Dani, is a Black woman illustrator and content creator centering diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in her work. She’s partnered with well-known brands like Toms, Adobe, and Comcast to translate their DEI values and initiatives into social-justice art with big impact.
SMALL BUSINESS
The Lantern

College of Arts and Sciences podcast highlights work of faculty

Paul Kotheimer (left), David Staley (center) and Douglas Dangler (right) after the recording of a 2018 “Voices” episode. Credit: Courtesy of Douglas Dangler. Medieval Parisian shopping , the metaverse and the inner ear are all subjects covered in the “Voices of Excellence from the College of Arts and Sciences” podcast.
BBC

Bringing raves back to life through VR

During the 1980s, a cultural movement spread across the country with the arrival of acid house. By the early 90s, raves were huge events with thousands of people. Now a new virtual reality experience taking visitors on a journey back to the time of glowsticks and whistles has opened as part of celebrations to mark Coventry's stint as UK City of Culture.
ENTERTAINMENT
ZDNet

Learn digital art and NFT skills in beginner-friendly courses for just $18

NFTs are some of the hottest products on the market right now, and you can take advantage of their popularity regardless of whether you have any experience whatsoever in digital art or blockchain technology. Now, even beginners can learn how to create, code and sell digital art with the All-in-One NFT Masterclass for Artists & Entrepreneurs Bundle.
COMPUTERS
#Art Gallery#World Art Day#Edu#Art Show

