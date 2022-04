NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT $25,000.00 OR LESS TO: EDWARD WILLIAMS, 402 ROCKMONT CIR, CONYERS, GA 30094; AND ALL OWNERS OR INTEREST HOLDERS OF THE SEIZED PROPERTY TAKE NOTICE

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are looking for a man they said robbed a bank early Saturday morning. Police said the suspect robbed a Chase Bank on U.S. Highway 138 in Stockbridge. The man handed a teller a note saying that he was robbing the bank and lifted his shirt to show a gun tucked in his waistband, police said. He then handed the teller a withdrawal slip with “$50,000″ written on it.

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA ・ 5 DAYS AGO