How to Encourage Your Husband:15 Ways

Life can get too hectic too quickly and we can find ourselves trapped in a hamster wheel, forgetting about our dear ones. Sometimes all we need is just a few positive words of encouragement. You can easily learn how to encourage your husband if you develop a few skills such as...
I didn't feel loveable after the birth of our son. Most days, I questioned how my husband could still want me. I wasn't the same girl that he fell in love with. I know that through the years—and now through pregnancy and childbirth—I had changed. Because I was knee-deep in an unknown tango with my former self and this new version of who I was becoming. I was on the edge of surrendering all that I thought I knew before my transition into motherhood. I was in the middle of knitting myself back together, battered and bruised from the constant doing and undoing of who I thought I was. How could anyone love this version of me?
Recently I was observing a couple that I know through a mutual friend. They fight almost every single weekend to the point of threatening to break up with each other. They fight, makeup, fight again, and everyone is privy to their dirty laundry.
Paying attention to a person's actions early in the dating process increases the likelihood that red flags won't be overlooked. Some may feel apprehensive about communicating their needs or boundaries in the early stages of dating, but this can hide valuable information. The stronger a person's relationship is with themselves,...
A marriage needs constant devotion, intimacy, love, and some quirk. Using some nicknames for wife can be a great way to positively impact your relationship. The lady who married you is still a young girl at heart who loves some compliments and attention from you. As her hubby dearest, compliment her with cute, adorable, or funny nicknames for wife to make her feel special like your first meeting.
Greg Behrendt knows relationships. The author of He’s Just Not That Into You and a script consultant for Sex and the City has a new book on the way titled How To Keep Your Marriage From Sucking, co-authored with his wife, Amiira Ruotuola-Behrendt. Here are seven pieces of advice...
Whether you were married for two years or two decades, going back out into the dating pool after a divorce can feel terrifying. How do you know when it’s “time?” Is there a certain time period that you should wait before dating again? There’s a lot to consider here and the short answer to all of it is.
Adapted from an online discussion. Dear Carolyn: Sometimes when my husband tickles our 3-year-old son, our son will laugh, but will also say, “Stop!” I told my husband when our child says to stop, he should stop, and that we need to honor our child’s bodily autonomy.
— G. G.: I appreciate your looking at this as a matter of gratitude. Too many people on the receiving end of such doting attention would take advantage of your fiance without the kind of hesitation you feel. In that sense, he’s lucky to have you as well. But...
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been a member of my current church for over 10 years now. I love my pastor, but I am having trouble accepting some of his choices. He just divorced his wife of 25 years and remarried one of our former choir members within one year of signing the papers.
Whether you've been married two months or ten years this marriage advice from a variety of couples will be incredibly helpful for those times you need it most. Whoever said marriage was easy must have been married to a corpse. I say that with humor but for real. Marriage is not easy. It is two people coming together under one roof and pledging their lives to one another for better or worse and sometimes the worse far outweighs the better somedays. Knowing how to battle and prepare for those days will help you to navigate through the tough times so you can enjoy the mountaintops all the more after you have been in the valleys.
You might be in a relationship with a partner that you love and care about, and the two of you might have been together for a while. However, when the two of you get to go out and hang out with your friends, you might find that your partner doesn't like you to share certain aspects of your relationship. Maybe, he or she finds these details personal, or maybe, he or she wants some things to remain between the two of you. So, how do you stop yourself from sharing too many details about your relationship when you are hanging out with your friends? How do you approach this situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Strong, long-term relationships are not immune to struggles. Learning how to diffuse and resolve conflict is central to a connected, loving relationship. We met at an anti-Valentine’s day party at Nice Guy Eddie’s on Avenue A in the East Village. Both 25, young, dumb and broke graduate students, we didn’t know much about love. Twenty-three years, six moves, and four kids later, now we do. Although smile lines are deeper and bellies are softer, our love continues to grow stronger and yes, even more exciting with each new year together.
There's no question that relationships are complicated. Even the most stable of marriages will go through intense highs and extreme lows. So if you're asking yourself, "Should I get a divorce?" know that you're not alone. A 2015 poll found that half of all married couples have contemplated divorce. And during the pandemic, the number of people interested in divorce has only increased.
You might be in a relationship with someone that you love and care about, and as the two of you spend more time together, you might be thinking about what it would be like to spend the rest of your lives together. You might have talked to your partner about this, but when the two of you got into a discussion about marriage, you might have found out that your partner doesn't believe in marriage. So, what do you do if you are in a relationship with someone that doesn't believe in marriage? How do you approach this situation? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Dear Carolyn: I have been married for 30 years, and our children are grown. For the past four years, I have been having an affair with an old high school friend. I think I love my wife, but I am in love with my friend. I have so much in common with my friend, and we do want to be together, but I feel that I have an obligation to my wife and our marriage. I have a feeling that my wife knows because of the distance between us lately. What should I do?
Dear Prudence is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Jenée Desmond-Harris: Welcome back, friends. Thanks for joining me for another chat. What’s going on this week?. Q. You’re perfect, let’s fix the dress: Before I even get...
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Quite often, when a single person becomes a part of a couple, they tend to throw away particular activities or even other people in favor of their new partner. This can often lead to resentment further down the road.
Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) My husband and I both had great-paying full-time jobs our whole marriage (14 years now). Over six years ago, I set a goal for myself of becoming self-employed, and was successful after a lot of hard work. In 2019 I was able to quit my full-time job and work for myself, because my hobby/side gig was finally making more than my current job.
