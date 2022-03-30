Dillon Brooks takes jab at Andre Iguodala after Grizzlies beat Warriors

Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks. Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks levied some critical comments in regards to former teammate Andre Iguodala following Memphis’s blowout 123-95 victory over Iguodala’s Warriors on Monday. Ali Thanawalla of NBC Sports Bay Area detailed Brooks’s thoughts.

“We all had the vision,” Brooks said in press conference remarks following the contest. “He didn’t, which is perfect. Send him back to the Warriors and let him do his thing over there.”

Iguodala famously opted to refrain from joining the team upon being traded from Golden State to Memphis in 2019. Instead, the veteran practiced away from the club in anticipation of a trade or buy-out. The Heat would eventually trade for a package top-lined by Iguodala and Jae Crowder ahead of a 2020 NBA Finals run. Iguodala would remain with Miami until the summer of 2021, during which the three-time champion signed a one-year, veteran’s minimum deal to return to the Warriors.

“From the beginning, we were growing a base, we had a base and we kept building and building and building and more guys got on the train and we were able to create something like this and keep building this dynasty and this program up to new heights,” Brooks said of the Grizzlies, currently the West’s No. 2 seed with a 53-23 record. “Just an amazing feeling to see guys grow every single year. I’ve been here the longest so I’m just happy to see each player grow in their role and to try to exceed their role, which is amazing to see.”

There’s more out of the Southwest Division:

Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane, who has enjoyed a breakout year in Memphis, is relishing his tenure as a reserve point guard in the absence of injured All-Star Ja Morant, per Damichael Cole of the Memphis Commercial Appeal. “It’s growing on me a little bit,” Bane said of running point. “At first I liked playing off the ball, but I’m starting to get more comfortable kind of figuring out my spots and where I can attack with the ball in my hands.” For the first time ever at the NBA level, the second-year guard recently notched four straight games with five assists or more.

Spurs All-Star point guard Dejounte Murray is the first San Antonio player to lead the league in steals at 2.1 per game since former Spurs Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard nabbed that accomplishment during the 2014-15 NBA season, writes Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express News. “He’s got a natural ability in that area,” raved head coach Gregg Popovich said. “He reads things and sees the spatial relationships. That’s all him.” Murray himself cites his speed for this defensive skill. “I think that’s just me having quick hands, the vision of it, knowing how to time it,” Murray said. “I’m not in it to be the league leader. That’s just Dejounte trying to be active on both ends of the floor. If that helps us get wins, I’m going to continue to try and get better at it.” Thanks in large part to the play of Murray, the 31-44 Spurs have climbed their way into the Western Conference’s play-in tournament bracket as the present tenth seed, though they are tied by record with the Lakers.