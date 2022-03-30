ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

LaFleur, Packers looking forward for playmakers

By Eric Boynton
WBAY Green Bay
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Losing both Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling leaves the Packers with a deficit in terms of playmakers. Adams, an All-Pro caliber receiver, was dealt to the Raiders in a blockbuster trade just a couple weeks ago. On Tuesday, Packers head...

www.wbay.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

3 best players the Packers can select with the 28th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers have had quite the eventful offseason. There was speculation that superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers would leave town for greener pastures, though the four-time MVP ended up re-signing with Green Bay. Unfortunately, the Packers did not have the cap space to bring back two of their core stars on both sides of the ball, stud receiver Davante Adams and talented pass rusher Za’Darius Smith. With speedy deep threat Marquez Valdes-Scantling also bolting via free agency, the wide receiver room is looking pretty thin in Green Bay. With the free agent options dwindling, the 2022 NFL Draft might be their best bet to improve the receiver depth chart. This year’s class is filled with plenty of skilled receiver prospects, so the Packers should have no shortage of options when they’re on the clock. However, the pass rush could also do with an upgrade, as could the defensive line. That said, here are the three best players the Packers can select with the 28th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday

Another veteran quarterback is going back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While not quite on the news scope of Tom Brady nixing his brief retirement, the Buccaneers re-signed backup Ryan Griffin. Griffin has watched from Tampa Bay’s sidelines since joining the organization in 2015. But he’s only played two games...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Spun

Longtime NFL Reporter Announces His Retirement

John McClain, one of the nation’s most experienced NFL insiders, is retiring after 47 years with the Houston Chronicle. The longtime Oilers/Texans beat writer published his final column on Thursday, sharing thank yous and goodbyes to all those who helped him along the way. “I’m using this space today...
NFL
WBAY Green Bay

Badgers star Johnny Davis declares for NBA Draft

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Badgers star and Big Ten Player of the Year Johnny Davis announced he’s declaring for the NBA Draft on Thursday. The La Crosse, Wis. product made the announcement during ESPN’s NBA Today. Followed quickly by a post to his Instagram thanking the Badgers and fans for their support as he moves forward with his basketball career.
NBA
purplePTSD.com

The Vikings Are Banking on Kevin O’Connell Turning into Matt LaFleur

This is Episode 10 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the Vikings desire for the Kevin O’Connell hire to emulate Matt LaFleur’s tenure in Green Bay. Particularly, Kevin O’Connell, Matt LaFleur, wins and losses, Mike McCarthy, and Mike Zimmer are discussed....
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#Playmakers#Raiders#American Football#Wbay#Chiefs
NESN

Packers' Robert Tonyan Ahead of Schedule in ACL Recovery

According to Wes Hodkiewicz of packers.com, tight end, Robert Tonyan is ahead of schedule in his recovery from a torn ACL. Having suffered the injury in Week 8 of last year, the Packers hope Tonyan can return in the early portion of the 2022 season. The 28-year-old enjoyed a career...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Lambeau Field Covered In Snow On Thursday

Happy spring, Packers fans! Lambeau Field is looking like a winter wonderland today. Heavy snowfall hit the Green Bay area on Thursday morning. The Packers’ social media team worked quickly to capture footage of Lambeau Field covered in white. Take a look. Beautiful, right? However, it may bring back...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Colin Kaepernick getting another NFL showcase

Colin Kaepernick will get another chance to showcase himself for NFL teams on Saturday as part of his work with the Michigan Wolverines this week. Friday’s NFL transaction wire revealed that Kaepernick will hold an “exhibition throwing event” at halftime of Michigan’s spring game on Saturday along with some draft-eligible players. NFL teams will be permitted to scout the event if they wish to do so.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy