LaFleur, Packers looking forward for playmakers

The Green Bay Packers have had quite the eventful offseason. There was speculation that superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers would leave town for greener pastures, though the four-time MVP ended up re-signing with Green Bay. Unfortunately, the Packers did not have the cap space to bring back two of their core stars on both sides of the ball, stud receiver Davante Adams and talented pass rusher Za’Darius Smith. With speedy deep threat Marquez Valdes-Scantling also bolting via free agency, the wide receiver room is looking pretty thin in Green Bay. With the free agent options dwindling, the 2022 NFL Draft might be their best bet to improve the receiver depth chart. This year’s class is filled with plenty of skilled receiver prospects, so the Packers should have no shortage of options when they’re on the clock. However, the pass rush could also do with an upgrade, as could the defensive line. That said, here are the three best players the Packers can select with the 28th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

