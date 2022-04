The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. I consistently see Portland drivers ignore "No Turn On Red" signs to make illegal turns at a red light, even when there are multiple and/or larger signs. My rant is simple. Pay Attention, Portlanders! Those signs apply to you, too. They are there for safety. Please get over yourself and follow the law before someone gets hurt or killed. Signed, Sick of It.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 9 DAYS AGO