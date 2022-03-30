ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

UNF International Poetry Festival

unf.edu
 1 day ago

Https://events.unf.edu/MasterCalendar/EventDetails.aspx?EventDetailId=1146312. Poetry tables, games,...

events.unf.edu

Channel 3000

Backstage with Bruno: International Festival at Overture

Michael Bruno goes backstage at the International Festival at the Overture Center. The event is free and runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. To learn more, click here. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
FESTIVAL
Eater

Portland’s Internationally Celebrated Food Festival, Feast, Will Return This September

Ten years ago this September, chefs, food writers, and gourmands from around the country descended upon downtown Portland for the first-ever Feast. In the years since, Feast has grown into an international affair, with chefs traveling from Thailand and Australia to cook at the event’s night markets and brunch village. In 2020, Feast was canceled as COVID-19 spread through communities around the world, and in 2021, the Feast team hosted something a little different — a series of events throughout the summer, focusing exclusively on Portland talent. Now that COVID-19 number are dropping and states are lifting their pandemic safety mandates, Feast is preparing for its comeback: The festival will run from September 16 through September 18 this year, and with some time to reflect, co-founder Mike Thelin wants Feast to return to its roots.
PORTLAND, OR
Norfolk Daily News

Playing with poetry

As children, many of us loved poetry. From Mother Goose’s nursery rhymes to Dr. Seuss’s silly stories to Shel Silverstein’s delightful images, we relished the rhythms of language. Poetry let us play with words as we learned how language worked. We discovered that language both expressed what we already knew as well as taught us new things about the world around us.
NORFOLK, NE
WHEC TV-10

Rochester International Jazz Festival announces 2022 lineup

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) – The Rochester International Jazz Festival is back in-person, with new venues, new sponsors, and new artists for this year's festival. Artists include Robin Thicke, the Bacon Brothers, and Chris Botti just to name a few. Organizers are also planning to launch a new jazz fest app next month.
ROCHESTER, NY
Deadline

Blue Mountain Film Festival Hires Former TIFF International Programmer

Click here to read the full article. Blue Mountain Film Festival (BMFF), the event held 90 minutes from Toronto in the titular mountains, has named Diana Sanchez as Co-Director of Programming. Sanchez previously spent sixteen years as an International Programmer at TIFF, and was Senior Director, Film for the fest between 2019 and 2021, overseeing both festival and cinematheque programming. She was also the founding Artistic Director of the Panama Film Festival. Currently, she works as a Sessional Lecturer at the University of Toronto’s Cinema Studies Institute. BMFF, which runs June 1-5 this year, presents twenty-five international and Canadian films over five days....
MOVIES
WDVM 25

The Maryland International Film Festival makes a comeback

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — There’s only one place where you can watch nearly 100 films — from documentaries to animations — have a fun-filled weekend, and enjoy some of the best after-parties: it’s the Maryland International Film Festival, and it’s making a comeback to downtown Hagerstown.  WDVM’s cameras were rolling the entire night — check […]
Vibe

Wale Partners With Spotify For Sixth Annual Walemania Event

Click here to read the full article. Wale continues to establish himself as Hip-Hop’s resident wrestling ambassador with his new partnership with Spotify bringing his popular Walemania event to Dallas on Thursday (March 31). Foot Locker is also releasing exclusive merchandise for this iteration of Walemania, with six collections that can be purchased online prior to the event or at the venue. The first Walemania to take place since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event’s return is slated to be its biggest yet and will include appearances from some of the most prominent figures in the sport. One new...
Essence

This Nigerian-American Entrepreneur Launched A Global Afrobeats Karaoke Tour Celebrating The African Diaspora

Although the Afrobeats genre has been around since the 1960s, the rest of the world seems to finally be taking notice. In recent years, the Western world has seen the explosive popularity of Afrobeats take the music industry by storm. Artists from African countries have retextured Black music, punctuating beats with its signature intersecting rhythms and soothing lyrical content. Artists like Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tems and Davido among others have garnered commercial success as evidenced by sold out North American tours, Billboard chart topping albums and international acclaim. Not to mention, you can’t escape their songs at your local brunch or day party. Although the Afrobeats genre has been around since the 1960s, created by Fela Kuti, a musician who blended funk, West African music, and jazz, the rest of the world seems to finally be taking notice.
MUSIC

