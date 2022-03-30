ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kevin Durant scores 41 as Nets rally past Pistons

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
Kevin Durant collected 41 points and 11 rebounds as the Brooklyn Nets rallied in the second half and recorded a 130-123 victory over the Detroit Pistons Tuesday night in New York.

The Nets (40-36) won for the eighth time in 11 games after trailing by 12 in the first half. Brooklyn moved one game ahead of the ninth-place Charlotte Hornets in the race for a play-in berth in the Eastern Conference.

Durant scored 16 points in the third quarter and hit the tiebreaking 11-footer that gave the Nets a 110-108 lead with 4:54 remaining and helped Brooklyn outscore Detroit 22-15 to finish the game.

Durant made 14 of 23 shots as the Nets shot 55.3 percent and hit 15 3-pointers in 28 attempts.

Kyrie Irving added 24 in his second home game of the season after the unvaccinated guard was granted an exemption from New York City’s private employer mandate last week. He made 7 of 18 shots, including a 19-footer that put Brooklyn up 126-118 with 90 seconds left.

Bruce Brown contributed 15 points and Andre Drummond totaled 14 points and 13 boards for the Nets. Seth Curry and Nic Claxton added 11 apiece for the Nets.

Rookie Cade Cunningham matched his career high with 34 points as the Pistons (20-56) lost for the ninth time in 11 games. Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart added 15 apiece as Detroit shot 48 percent and hit 16 3-pointers while taking its eighth loss by single digits in its skid.

Despite allowing the Nets to shoot 59.1 percent, the Pistons held a 35-33 lead through the opening quarter. The Pistons ripped off a 14-4 run to open a 53-41 lead when Killian Hayes hit a 3-pointer with 7:58 left and held a 64-58 lead at halftime.

The Nets regained the lead when Brown’s 3-pointer made it 69-67 with 9:56 left in the third, held an eight-point lead midway through the quarter and took a 96-94 lead into the fourth.

The Pistons took a 101-99 lead on Frank Jackson’s layup with 10:01 remaining, Irving hit a tough 3 from the left side for a 104-101 lead with 9:08 left but Cunningham’s reverse layup forged a 108-all tie with 5:09 left before the Nets closed it out.

--Field Level Media

FOX Sports

Jimmy Butler scores 24 to help Heat fend off Celtics 106-98

BOSTON (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 24 points, Kyle Lowry added 23 and the Miami Heat rallied in the fourth quarter to hold off the Boston Celtics 106-98 on Wednesday night to stay atop a tight race for the Eastern Conference’s top seed. Bam Adebayo finished with 17...
NBA
NEWS10 ABC

McCollum cheered in return, helps Pelicans beat Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — CJ McCollum received a 90-second standing ovation in his first visit to Portland since a February trade to New Orleans, then scored 25 points to lead the Pelicans over the Trail Blazers 117-107 Wednesday night. “It was cool out there to see the love,” McCollum...
NBA
Reuters

Donovan Mitchell pours in 29 as Jazz top short-handed Lakers

Donovan Mitchell scored 29 points, Rudy Gobert amassed 25 points and 17 rebounds and the Utah Jazz snapped a five-game losing streak with a 122-109 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday in Salt Lake City. Jordan Clarkson added 19 points off the bench against his former team and...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Detroit Pistons
ESPN

DeRozan and the Bulls host the Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers (37-39, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (44-32, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls face the Los Angeles Clippers. DeRozan is sixth in the league scoring 27.7 points per game. The Bulls are 26-10 in home games. Chicago...
NBA
Reuters

NBA roundup: Giannis Antetokounmpo's record night leads Bucks

April 1 - Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 44 points, hit the tying 3-pointer with 18.7 seconds left in regulation and sank the tiebreaking free throws with three seconds left in overtime as the Milwaukee Bucks outlasted the Brooklyn Nets 120-119 on Thursday night in New York. Antetokounmpo made 14 of 21...
NBA
Yardbarker

76ers drop third straight game with surprising loss to Pistons

The Philadelphia 76ers are trending in the wrong direction at the wrong time with three straight losses to end March. None of those defeats was worse than a 102-94 loss to the floundering Detroit Pistons on Thursday. Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, led the...
NBA
Reuters

Kristaps Porzingis pours in 35 to lead Wizards past Magic

Kristaps Porzingis scored a season-high 35 points, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 25 points and the host Washington Wizards overcame a 12-point first-half deficit to defeat the Orlando Magic 127-110 on Wednesday night. Washington outscored Orlando 28-23 in the third quarter to extend a 58-56 lead before pulling away with a 41-point...
NBA
Reuters

Hornets push past Knicks in battle for play-in position

Miles Bridges scored 14 of his game-high 31 points in the final 3:30 of the fourth quarter Wednesday for the visiting Charlotte Hornets, who clinched at worst a spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament and all but ended the New York Knicks’ playoff hopes with a 125-114 win.
NBA
Reuters

Reuters

