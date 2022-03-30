ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

A sweet gig

Marshall Independent
 1 day ago

A friend and I recently attended a small gathering where a couple of seasoned veterans shared the secrets of making a certain substance. We learned that we could make the stuff in our own backyards, without any pesky government supervision or taxation. As per tradition, the fruits of our labors could...

www.marshallindependent.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kankakee Daily Journal

Preparing and enjoying a bounty of beef

It is a very beautiful day outside with the sun shining so brightly. The sun is welcome anytime and is much appreciated for our solar system. With gas prices so high, we don’t like to use the generator more than necessary. We run a generator to charge up our battery packs when the sun doesn’t shine for too many days in a row. Our solar power runs two freezers and water and some lights in our pole barn. On days we wash laundry, it takes more power. Also, with everyone showering and pumping water to the horses each day, it takes quite a bit.
GAS PRICE
WBIR

Sweet Cornbread

1/2 C Cornmeal (white or yellow) Heat oven to 350 degrees. Put 1 T butter and 1 tsp oil in an 8 inch cast iron skillet. Place in oven until butter is melted. In a medium bowl, combine corneal, flour , sugar, baking powder and salt in a bowl. In a separate bowl, whisk butter, eggs and milk. Make a well in the middle of the flour mixture, pour in liquid mixture and stir until just blended. Pour into the skillet. Bake for 25-30 minutes until a toothpick comes out clean.
RECIPES
ABC 4

Local bakery spreads love one treat at a time

Local baker adds a dash of love to every pastry! Callie Pickle, Pastry Chef from Love Baked by Callie joined hour one of GTU to share with viewers Upcoming Markets, Monthly Specials, Cakes and Special Events, and the mantra for Love Baked. Pickle is passionate about paying forward. Pickles’ mantra...
FOOD & DRINKS
Sentinel

Round hamburgers to make the kids happy

Dear Heloise: My kids love it when their hamburger patties are round and not misshaped. Frankly, so do I. I take a large can of peaches and clean the bottom, then press it into the hamburger meat. It leaves an impression, which I cut around, and I have a nice round hamburger. — Cathy W., Parma, Ohio.
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Perry Johnson
Real Simple

Raspberry and Honey Marshmallows

Sure, you can buy a bag of marshmallows at the grocery store, but these fluffy, fruity confections are extra-special in two ways. First, freeze-dried raspberries add beautiful color and a sweet-tart flavor. Second, honey takes the place of corn syrup, and when cooked it adds a rich, caramelized quality that will remind you of a fire-toasted marshmallow. Put these treats on a dessert board for a pop of color, float them on hot cocoa for a truly wow-worthy cup, or bag them up and gift them. No matter how you share them, you'll earn oohs and aahs for your efforts.
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

This Cult Favorite Costco Sweet Is Back & It's Basically Adult Easter Candy

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Easter is almost here, and if there’s one thing we love about this time of year, it’s the bags of colorful Easter candy that line the shelves of all of our favorite stores. But the hard truth is that a lot of the time, these candies are made for kids, meaning the packaging and all that might look fun and colorful and bright, but the flavor can be a bit lacking. That’s why...
SHOPPING
Thrillist

Coffee Mate’s New Flavor Turns Your Coffee Into a Dessert

Although there is a deluge of coffee creamer products already on the market, Coffee Mate continues to dream up new ways to upgrade our morning brew. The brand's latest innovation is no exception. From the brand that brought you Glazed Donut and Oatmeal Crème Pie bottled creamer comes a Drumstick...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sap#Sweetness#Juice#Mason#Native Americans
marthastewart.com

Homemade Chocolate Surprise Easter Eggs

Melt colored melts in a heat-proof bowl (or separate bowls, if using multiple colors) according to package instructions until completely melted and smooth. Consistency should be loose but spreadable; if too thick, stir in shortening, 1/4 teaspoon at a time, until proper consistency is reached. Melt cocoa melts in a...
RECIPES
hypebeast.com

Kellogg's Releases Three New Frosted Flakes Cereal Flavors

Kellogg’s is releasing three official new nostalgic flavors from childhood. It is no secret that part of the fun of having Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes is sipping on the flavorful post-cereal milk leftover in the bowl. Fans will have a chance to have the taste of a strawberry milkshake...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Kroger Just Dropped Two Decadent Ice Cream Flavors

America sure loves ice cream. According to Frozen Dessert Supplies, some of the most-loved ice cream flavors around the country are Buttered Pecan, Birthday Cake, and Moose Tracks, and of course, nothing compares to the original vanilla or chocolate varieties. While the tried-and-true standards are classics for a reason, grocery store chain Kroger is shaking things up with the introduction of two new ice cream flavors that have social media buzzing.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Oregonian

Easter baskets, candy and toys to order before the holiday

Now is the time to get started on Easter presents for your little ones. From festive baskets to fun collectable toys, Easter gifts require a lot of details and there is no better way to get everything together than some online shopping. No matter what your kids, friends or other family members enjoy, there is a basket for them.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Instagram
marthastewart.com

Should You Refrigerate Lemons?

When life gives you lemons, know that there's plenty more you can do with them than just make lemonade. Juiced, sliced, or zested, this citrus fruit can be used in a variety of ways and imparts a pop of brightness to any dish, from desserts and beverages to salads and pastas. If you enjoy cooking at home, or if you often add lemons to your drinking water, you probably find yourself tossing a few of the fruits into your cart whenever you visit the market, but what's the best way to store lemons once you get home? What's more, do you know what you should do when a recipe calls for the juice of half a lemon or just the zest? Should you refrigerate the remnants or store them elsewhere? To answer all of these questions, we consulted the experts.
FOOD & DRINKS
103GBF

Indiana Hummingbird Fans The Wrong Sugar in Their Feeders Can Be Deadly

There's nothing cooler than seeing a hummingbird up close. Their tiny wings flutter so quickly, it's truly amazing to watch. Since hummingbirds are so small, it can be hard to see them at times, so many people like to put out hummingbird feeders so they can attract the tiny birds and watch them. It's truly one of the small joys in life.
ANIMALS
yankodesign.com

Fish Leather from salmon skins is yet another sustainable innovation

They say the best leather are those from animals but you know, there are plenty of conversations about the topic. There is now a campaign to find more sustainable leather, and we have seen a few, like the leather made from grape skins and other fruit waste. Sustainable fashion may...
ENVIRONMENT
The Times-Reporter

Lovina's Amish Kitchen: Early springtime fun with the grandchildren — and more beef

Another week has already passed us by, and it is time to pen this column again. My plans for today are to wash daughter Elizabeth and Tim’s laundry. Daughter Lovina assisted her with her work for several hours yesterday. I went to pick Lovina up and brought the laundry home. Today sounds like it will be a warm day to hang it outside. The sun is trying to peep out from behind the clouds.
RECIPES
yankodesign.com

Frolic makes it super easy to create your dream ice cream, be it fat-free or vegan

You don’t have to worry too much about your figure or your health if you can make the perfect ice cream that suits your tastes and your diet. Very few people will probably say they don’t like ice cream, and a lot of those that don’t favor the cool, soothing dessert probably do so for reasons not directly related to the ice cream itself. It might be because of calories or the ingredients used to make the ice cream. It might also be because they don’t like the flavors available in the market. What if you could craft the perfect ice cream made just for you and in just two minutes? Will that be enough to break down the barriers of resistance? That’s what Frolic is proposing using a familiar pod-based system popularized by the Keurig coffee maker.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy