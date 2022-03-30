Police: Local man admits to sexually abusing child at least 100 times

An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly admitted to sexually assaulting a child at least 100 times.

Tommy Lyle Morgan, 72, was questioned by an Idaho Falls Police Department detective after the victim and her mother told police about the sexual assaults. The victim reportedly said Morgan had touched her sexually multiple times, causing her to feel pain.

Morgan corroborated the victim’s statement when questioned by the detective. He said he touched the victim inappropriately, and made her touch his genitals.

The sexual abuse reportedly began in 2016 when the victim was 6 years old and lasted until 2021.

Morgan has been charged with five counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16 years of age, each punishable with up to life in prison.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 12 in Bonneville County Court.