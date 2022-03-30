ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Police: Local man admits to sexually abusing child at least 100 times

By By JOHNATHAN HOGAN Post Register
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O8y5s_0etoGBqJ00

An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly admitted to sexually assaulting a child at least 100 times.

Tommy Lyle Morgan, 72, was questioned by an Idaho Falls Police Department detective after the victim and her mother told police about the sexual assaults. The victim reportedly said Morgan had touched her sexually multiple times, causing her to feel pain.

Morgan corroborated the victim’s statement when questioned by the detective. He said he touched the victim inappropriately, and made her touch his genitals.

The sexual abuse reportedly began in 2016 when the victim was 6 years old and lasted until 2021.

Morgan has been charged with five counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16 years of age, each punishable with up to life in prison.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 12 in Bonneville County Court.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal

3K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

673K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Idaho State Journal

Local man sentenced to prison for attack that left victim disabled

An Idaho Falls man who attacked a man with a guitar was sentenced to a minimum of five years in prison Thursday for burglary and aggravated battery. Brandon Charboneau, 35, was arrested in June after he reportedly attacked the victim in the victim’s bedroom. He reportedly hit the victim so hard that the guitar broke, causing permanent injuries to the victim in the process. Charboneau was also sentenced for a...
Idaho State Journal

Idaho Falls man gets two years in prison for robbery

jhogan@postregister.com An Idaho Falls man has been sentenced to two-to-five years in prison for robbery. Jacob Stanton, 30, pleaded guilty to the charge as part of a plea deal. A second charge of battery with intent to commit a serious felony was dismissed as part of the agreement. The incident happened in August 2020. Stanton...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Idaho Falls, ID
Crime & Safety
Idaho State Journal

Police: Local woman facing felony charges for cashing checks from dead woman's account

A 37-year-old local woman has been charged with four felonies for attempting to cash checks from the account of a Pocatello woman who died in February 2021. Sophia Raceene Silvas, of Blackfoot, has been charged with two counts of forgery and two counts of grand theft, all felonies, stemming from a Chubbuck Police Department investigation that was launched in December, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Monday. ...
The Independent

Texas man arrested after telling police he had stored son’s body in kitchen since 2018

A Texas man has been arrested by police after they discovered the skeletal remains of a person suspected to be his son being kept in the man’s kitchen, the New Boston Police Department announced.Police arrived at the home of David McMichael, 67, on Tuesday, as they’d received a call to perform a welfare check on a man residing in the 1200 block of South Merrill in New Boston, Texas.When Mr McMichael answered the door, the officers asked the man if he knew why they were there. The 67-year-old then replied, according to police, that “Mr McMichael advised them it was because he had a body in his kitchen”.The man, police said, later explained that the body was allegedly his son’s, who had died in May 2018, nearly four years earlier.The police have not confirmed if the human remains found in McMichael’s kitchen are in fact his son’s, Jason McMichael, but the body has since been taken to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for autopsy and further identification.The 67-year-old Texas man was charged with abuse of a corpse and is being held in Bi-State jail.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Man accused of killing cancer survivor wife after she filed for divorce over his affair while she did chemotherapy

An Indiana farmer has been charged with the murder of his wife who had just finished her chemotherapy after surviving breast cancer.Elizabeth ‘Nikki’ Wilhoite, 41, was hit with a “gallon-size cement flower pot” in her face allegedly by her husband Andrew Wilhoite, after she sought a divorce over his affair, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case.“This lady just finished her last round of chemo today … very proud of you,” Mr Andrew, 39, said in a Facebook post sharing her smiling picture on 18 March.On 26 March, her body was found “partially submerged in approximately three feet...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Police#Sexual Assaults#Lyle#Bonneville County Court
Idaho State Journal

Two local residents charged with felony drug possession following two separate incidents

Two local residents were recently arrested and charged with felony drug possession following two separate incidents in the Gate City area. Austin Lane Christensen, 25, of Chubbuck, faces one felony count of possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. The incident began to unfold after a Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a silver passenger car exit a gas station parking lot and...
Idaho State Journal

Local woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of Idaho lottery tickets

POCATELLO — A 37-year-old local woman wanted for failing to adhere to the conditions of her pretrial release stemming from allegations she stole thousands of dollars worth of lottery tickets was recently arrested. Melissa Kathryn Brucks, of Chubbuck, was arrested shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday after an arrest warrant was issued for her in February in connection to a pretrial release violation, according to court records the Idaho State Journal recently obtained. ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Idaho State Journal

Two Idaho men went missing three years apart. An intricate web of connections might link their cold cases

BOISE – Two men went missing in the early 2000s, and people invested in the case have speculated that they disappeared under the same mysterious umbrella of mutual connections. Ahren Barnard disappeared in 2004; Jeramy Burt, who grew up in American Falls, vanished in 2007. Mutual acquaintances still link them together — two lawyers who were good friends, according to police — with theories of a possible hit man, and strings of connections to multiple people. The web of mystery, growing larger over time, have...
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Missing Fort Hall man found dead after extensive search

FORT HALL — A missing man was found dead on the Fort Hall Reservation on Saturday, according to the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes. Wayne Crue, 35, of Fort Hall, was located deceased after an extensive search of the Fort Hall Bottoms area by emergency responders who used K-9s, boats and a helicopter in the effort. Further details about the discovery of Crue’s body and the circumstances surrounding his death have not been...
Nashville News Hub

“She was denied admittance to labor and delivery a couple of times”, Pregnant mother gave birth to her baby at a convenience store after being turned away from the hospital

The pregnant woman gave birth to her baby at a convenience store after being turned away from the hospital, her husband said. At 39 weeks pregnant, the mother of two said that she tried to get a bed at the hospital, but the doctors wouldn’t consider her for admittance until she reached five centimeters. The pregnant mother said that it reportedly took them about 30 minutes to get to the hospital from their home. Unfortunately, their baby son had no intentions of holding back.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
US News and World Report

Idaho Activist Ammon Bundy Arrested for Trespassing in Child Welfare Dispute

(Reuters) - Right-wing activist and Idaho gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy was arrested on Saturday on a trespassing charge for refusing to leave a hospital where an infant was taken into protective custody from his parents in a child-welfare case, police said. Bundy's campaign said on Twitter that he had gone...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

K-9s, boats and helicopter deployed as search intensifies for missing man on Fort Hall Reservation

FORT HALL — Emergency responders using K-9s, boats and a helicopter are aggressively searching the Fort Hall Reservation for a man who's been missing since Thursday. The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes said that Wayne Crue, 35, of Fort Hall, was last seen by his family around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. His family reported him missing around 11:30 p.m. Thursday and authorities have been looking for him ever since. Anyone wanting to volunteer to...
FORT HALL, ID
Idaho State Journal

Search underway for missing man on Fort Hall Reservation

FORT HALL — Emergency responders are searching the Fort Hall Reservation for a man who's been missing since Thursday. The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes said that Wayne Crue, 35, of Fort Hall, was last seen by his family around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. His family reported him missing around 11:30 p.m. Thursday and authorities have been looking for him ever since. On Friday morning the tribes contacted OnStar to help find Crue's 2019...
Olympian

Man ‘sucker punches’ officer in the head at Utah airport, police say

A passerby punched a police officer in the face at Salt Lake International Airport for no apparent reason, Utah authorities told news sources. Two officers were walking at the airport Saturday, March 12, when another man came up behind them and punched one in the side of the face, Salt Lake City police told the Gephardt Daily.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
673K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy