Flexible Vineyard Seafood Soup-Stew

We don’t know why so many Chinese restaurants are named after American television networks (although to be fair, we also don’t fully understand how zippers work, so maybe that’s on us). But that’s the last thing on our mind whenever we’re at CBS Seafood, a Chinatown institution that, despite the name, specializes in BBQ meats and dim sum. There’s a window full of delicious, roasted Peking duck at the front, followed by a busy to-go counter, followed by one of the most opulent dining rooms in town. It seats close to 200 people, complete with gleaming brass columns, art deco turquoise chairs, and red tapestries on the wall. Come here on a Sunday morning, or any morning really, for a fantastic brunch—load up your table with shiny metal tins filled with fresh sticky rice, scallion dumplings, and braised bean curd.
