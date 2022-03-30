Brandywine takes down Fleetwood in straight sets

As someone headed to Villanova in the fall, Notre Dame-Green Pond senior Collin Quintano has a vested interest in Saturday’s Final Four games. “Oh yeah, I can’t wait,” he said. But Quintano also couldn’t wait for the one scheduled meeting this spring between his Crusaders baseball team and Northwestern Lehigh. The Tigers won both of last year’s contests between the Colonial League rivals, 11-1 ...
READING, Pa. - Conrad Weiser couldn't keep up at the plate with Berks Catholic on Wednesday, falling to the Saints, 13-8. The Scouts and Saints were trading runs in the middle innings, and trading the lead in the game. The Saints would grab the lead for good in the bottom of the sixth inning.
MERTZTOWN, Pa. - Brandywine Heights is looking to make a deeper run into the postseason in 2022. The Bullets return a solid, core group of players that helped lead them to the District semifinals a season ago. The Bullets won 14 games in 2021, en route to that District III...
NAZARETH, Pa. - Nazareth notches their first win of the season on the lacrosse field with a 9-1 rout over Liberty. The Blue Eagles held a 4-1 lead at the break, shutting out the Hurricanes in the second half, while padding their score. Nazareth would score three goals in rapid...
Dante Mahaffey in late November was working on his cardio in the fitness room underneath the bleachers at Montford E. Illick Stadium, a short walk up the hill from Saucon Valley High School. Jared Rohn was in street clothes in the youth wrestling practice room providing instruction to two female members of the Panthers wrestling team. Several other teammates were in the training room located ...
With the spring high school sports season underway, the focus for many will be on baseball, softball and track. However, those are just a few of many sports with exciting storylines to watch over the next few months. Here are just a few teams and players to keep an eye on.
BIRDSBORO, Pa. - Daniel Boone earns their first win of the season on the court with a 3-1 win over visiting Wyomissing. The Blazers won a hard fought first set, 27-25, having to get past two tough digs on could've been set winners. They would roll in the second set, 25-12. Wyomissing not going away though.
EASTON, Pa. - Girls lacrosse getting underway before the stormy weather hit the area on Thursday night. Easton remaining undefeated with a, 10-9 win over Southern Lehigh. The Spartans held a 9-5 advantage in the second half, one of those goals was Reese McIntosh's 100th of her career. Red Rovers mounted a vicious comeback though.
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Hazleton Area rebounded from a first-set loss to defeat Lake-Lehman 3-2 on Thursday in a Wyoming Valley Conference boys volleyball match. Scores were 25-27, 25-19, 25-16, 12-25, 15-8. Leading the effort for the Cougars were Connor Wolfe (36 assists, 5 kills,...
The Shippensburg University women’s tennis team came up short in its Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division opener on Tuesday, falling 4-3 to Kutztown on a sunny and chilly afternoon at Robb Sports Complex. How it happened. Shippensburg (0-8, 0-1 PSAC East) earned its three points in singles play from senior...
As it turns out, three twos equal one. It’s not some new mathematical discovery. It’s the results from the Giant Center in Hershey as three top-ranked and three No. 2-ranked teams ended up winning state gold in the PIAA girls basketball championships last weekend. The lone WPIAL girls...
HUMMELSTOWN - The Lower Dauphin Falcons entered the season ranked second in the state in 2A, and they haven’t done anything to prove they aren’t worthy of that spot through the season’s first two games. The Falcons (2-0) swept CD East, 3-0, to start it off, and...
Crews with heavy equipment remove the topsoil at Chapman Stadium on the Cumberland Valley High School campus in Mechanicsburg, Pa., as part of a multi-million dollar project to get it ready to host the PIAA football championships over the next four years. Last fall the district’s school board approved $2...
The 2021-22 Plymouth Whitemarsh High School girls basketball team achieved perfection after winning their first state title in program history, with a 34-0 season and a victory in the Class 6A State Championship Game.
Matt Tankred really wanted to go out and pitch against Saucon Valley in the seventh inning Wednesday night at Limeport Stadium. Tankred only has himself to blame for why that didn’t happen. The Southern Lehigh High baseball senior ripped a three-run double in the bottom of the sixth to give his Spartans a 10-0 lead that became a 10-0 Colonial League victory due to the mercy rule. Tankred, a ...
Philadelphia teams joined the PIAA basketball playoffs less than two decades ago, and District 12’s top administrator says his schools are here to stay, despite any wishful thinking by opponents. Over the years, some Philadelphia coaches and players have opined that the state tournament didn’t match their excitement for...
Comments / 0