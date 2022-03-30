ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fleetwood, PA

Brandywine takes down Fleetwood in straight sets

By Jonathan Bodack
WFMZ-TV Online
 2 days ago

FLEETWOOD, Pa. - Brandywine Heights and Fleetwood hitting the volleyball court, the...

The Morning Call

Notre Dame-Green Pond baseball gains revenge with an 8-5 win over Northwestern Lehigh

As someone headed to Villanova in the fall, Notre Dame-Green Pond senior Collin Quintano has a vested interest in Saturday’s Final Four games. “Oh yeah, I can’t wait,” he said. But Quintano also couldn’t wait for the one scheduled meeting this spring between his Crusaders baseball team and Northwestern Lehigh. The Tigers won both of last year’s contests between the Colonial League rivals, 11-1 ...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

7-run sixth inning propels Berks Catholic to a win

READING, Pa. - Conrad Weiser couldn't keep up at the plate with Berks Catholic on Wednesday, falling to the Saints, 13-8. The Scouts and Saints were trading runs in the middle innings, and trading the lead in the game. The Saints would grab the lead for good in the bottom of the sixth inning.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Nazareth shuts out Liberty in the second half en route to first win

NAZARETH, Pa. - Nazareth notches their first win of the season on the lacrosse field with a 9-1 rout over Liberty. The Blue Eagles held a 4-1 lead at the break, shutting out the Hurricanes in the second half, while padding their score. Nazareth would score three goals in rapid...
NAZARETH, PA
Fleetwood, PA
Pennsylvania Sports
Fleetwood, PA
The Morning Call

Saucon Valley, Notre Dame-Green Pond are all-area wrestling 2A teams of the year

Dante Mahaffey in late November was working on his cardio in the fitness room underneath the bleachers at Montford E. Illick Stadium, a short walk up the hill from Saucon Valley High School. Jared Rohn was in street clothes in the youth wrestling practice room providing instruction to two female members of the Panthers wrestling team. Several other teammates were in the training room located ...
HERSHEY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton completes the comeback to remain undefeated

EASTON, Pa. - Girls lacrosse getting underway before the stormy weather hit the area on Thursday night. Easton remaining undefeated with a, 10-9 win over Southern Lehigh. The Spartans held a 9-5 advantage in the second half, one of those goals was Reese McIntosh's 100th of her career. Red Rovers mounted a vicious comeback though.
EASTON, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Ship Tennis Defeated by Kutztown

The Shippensburg University women’s tennis team came up short in its Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division opener on Tuesday, falling 4-3 to Kutztown on a sunny and chilly afternoon at Robb Sports Complex. How it happened. Shippensburg (0-8, 0-1 PSAC East) earned its three points in singles play from senior...
KUTZTOWN, PA
Sports
The Morning Call

Southern Lehigh’s Matt Tankred tosses no-hitter ended by his 3-run double in the sixth

Matt Tankred really wanted to go out and pitch against Saucon Valley in the seventh inning Wednesday night at Limeport Stadium. Tankred only has himself to blame for why that didn’t happen. The Southern Lehigh High baseball senior ripped a three-run double in the bottom of the sixth to give his Spartans a 10-0 lead that became a 10-0 Colonial League victory due to the mercy rule. Tankred, a ...
BASEBALL

