Berks County, PA

How to Help Ukraine 3-28-22

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHost John Morgan speaks with Jane Palmer about groups fighting in Ukraine and what they could use from...

Chronicle

'I Fear for My Husband,' Ukraine's First Lady Says

In a written exchange from an undisclosed location, Olena Zelenska, Ukraine's first lady, told ABC News that she fears for the safety of her husband, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and blames the West for allowing Russian President Vladimir Putin to become increasingly vicious. “As every woman in Ukraine, now I fear for...
Ukraine’s Three-to-One Advantage

A few nights ago in Lviv, after an early dinner (restaurants shut at 8 p.m. because of curfew), I stepped into the elevator of my hotel. I was chatting with a colleague when a man in early middle age, dressed and equipped like a backpacker, thrust his hand into the closing door. “You guys American?” he asked. I told him we were, and as he reached for the elevator button, I couldn’t help but notice his dirty hands and the half-moons of filth beneath each fingernail. I also noticed his fleece. It had an eagle, a globe, and an anchor embossed on its left breast. “You a Marine?” I asked. He said he was (or had been—once a Marine, always a Marine), and I told him that I’d served in the Marines too.
OLV participates in worldwide prayer service for Russia and Ukraine

VICTORIA, Texas – On Friday, March 3, Our Lady of Victory and many parishes around the world shared an experience praying for Russia and Ukraine. Their service was held simultaneously with Pope Francis and the Bishops of the world. In Victoria, services were held at OLV where prayers were recited in English, Vietnamese and Spanish. Bishop Cahill recited the prayers in Spanish and father Richard Barfield recited the prayers in English. The consecration was a sentimental dedication from attendees, people who said prayers, and religious activists.
US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
American doctor slams US government after he is forced to save own daughter from Ukraine in daring mountain rescue

The family of a Massachusetts 19-year-old woman and her 9-month-old baby have finally made it out of war-torn Ukraine, according to local news site WCVB.Massachusetts parents Dr Deborah Hubbard and Dr William Hubbard say their daughter, Aislinn Hubbard, who had been studying in Kyiv at a prestigious dance school since 2018, had tried to cross the Slovakian border shared with the at-war country, but failed to make it across when agents asked to see her son’s birth certificate.WCVB reported that Dr Hubbard and his daughter and grandchild were able to cross into Slovakia after hiking for hours through...
Why Can’t the West Admit That Ukraine Is Winning?

When I visited Iraq during the 2007 surge, I discovered that the conventional wisdom in Washington usually lagged the view from the field by two to four weeks. Something similar applies today. Analysts and commentators have grudgingly declared that the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been blocked, and that the war is stalemated. The more likely truth is that the Ukrainians are winning.
This former Uber executive traveled to Ukraine to help Zelensky. His parents still think he’s in San Francisco

There was a moment during his 70-hour journey from San Francisco to Ukraine where the magnitude of the situation really struck Andrey Liscovich.“My parents were making their way west through Ukraine as they evacuated and at the exact same time I was passing through the same city on a train going the other way,” he says.“We were literally a couple of miles away from each other and I couldn’t tell them.“I remember looking out of the train window at that exact moment. It was an emotional moment for me personally.”As far as his mother is aware, Mr Liscovich is still...
Ukraine activist who met Biden in 2014 says ‘Russian war crimes could have been stopped’ if he had listened to her plea for help

A Ukrainian activist who pleaded with Joe Biden eight years ago to provide more military aid to her country, has said had he listened to her then, Russia may not have invaded her country and committed war crimes.Oleksandra Matviichuk, a lawyer who heads the Kyiv-based Center for Civil Liberties, recently posted a photograph showing her talking with Biden in April 2014, shortly after the protests in February that year which ended with the ousting of pro-Russian elected president Viktor Yanukovych and the overthrow of his government.Matviichuk said the then vice president had met with civil society group members such as...
