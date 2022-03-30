ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Whitmore, Whitehead lead East over West in McDonald’s game

By ANDREW SELIGMAN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qOrNy_0eto40tQ00
1 of 10

CHICAGO (AP) — Dariq Whitehead showed why he’s headed to Duke and set to become part of the first freshman class since 1979 not to play under retiring Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski.

Cam Whitmore, meanwhile, put on a performance that should please Villanova coach Jay Wright.

Future Wildcat Whitmore scored 19 points, Whitehead took game MVP honors, and the East beat the West 105-81 at Wintrust Arena on Tuesday night.

The showcase event that has shined a light on greats including Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal and LeBron James made its return after being canceled the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic. The current crop showed why they are the best high school players in the country, whether they were throwing down vicious dunks or making acrobatic layups.

Whitmore had eight rebounds. Whitehead wanted to show fans he is an all-around players and did just that with 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to help the East roll to an easy win.

“Coming into it the game, I didn’t think of it so much as me getting stats,” he said. “I just wanted to win the game, most importantly. That’s something we emphasized.”

Duke-bound Mark Mitchell led the West with 19 points.

“Not having the games the last two years, I think it was just an honor that they could put on the games this year,” he said. “We had to go through a lot of protocols. It was definitely all worth it in the end.”

Former NBA star Jermaine O’Neal sat courtside wearing a Louis Vuitton jacket and Chicago rapper G Herbo was four chairs to his left. Lil Baby performed at halftime.

The East had already put on quite a show by then, racing out to a 58-38 lead.

Whitehead nailed three 3s and had 11 points to go with five assists in the half. Whitmore scored nine points, and the 6-foot-7 guard from Archbishop Spalding near Baltimore punctuated it with a windmill dunk in the closing seconds that drew the loudest roar from the crowd until Lil Baby took the floor.

“When I first got on the big stage, playing in front of thousands of people, it was a little nerve-racking,” Whitehead said. “I wasn’t used to playing in front of tons of people. When I got used to it, it became something that you looked forward to. It also makes you go out and perform better, just knowing that you’ve got people paying to come watch you play.”

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
The Associated Press
The Associated Press

826K+

Followers

410K+

Posts

372M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Fayetteville Observer

'Puts a smile on my face': What UNC's Mack Brown said about Hubert Davis reaching the Final Four

Everybody’s good enough to beat everybody. That’s a coaching maxim of Mack Brown, whose UNC football team had its share of slip-ups last fall, and during Tuesday’s spring practice he leaned on some recent history to reinforce it: the 69-49 rout of Saint Peter’s that sent UNC basketball and coach Hubert Davis, Brown’s longtime friend, off to the Final Four.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
The Spun

NBA Player Taken To Hospital After Getting Hit By Teammate

On Tuesday night, the Utah Jazz suffered a loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers in somewhat embarrassing fashion. Los Angeles out-scored Utah 22-6 over the last six minutes of the game en route to a 121-115 victory. Unfortunately, the loss wasn’t the only bad news from a night the team would like to forget.
NBA
thecomeback.com

Football fans react to Michigan’s Colin Kaepernick announcement

Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Basketball#Sports#Mcdonald#Ap#Villanova#Mvp#Wintrust Arena
CBS Sports

2022 Final Four: How Duke, North Carolina's vastly different coaching transitions led both to New Orleans

Friday marks the one-year anniversary of news that rocked college basketball, as Roy Williams announced his retirement two weeks after the Tar Heels lost to Wisconsin in the First Round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. With Final Four games just days away, the sport's focus turned momentarily to the coaching carousel as one of the most prestigious positions in the game came open following an 18-year run at UNC for Williams -- a Hall of Famer and three-time national champion.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaquille O Neal
Person
Lil Baby
Person
Magic Johnson
Person
Jermaine O'neal
Person
Mike Krzyzewski
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Michael Jordan
The Associated Press

NBA Prospect Watch: Villanova’s Gillespie eyes next step

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Collin Gillespie’s knee injury put a damper on Villanova’s March last season, leaving the Wildcats without one of the steadiest floor leaders in college basketball. Villanova did its best without Gillespie’s shooting and grittiness, but ended up bowing out in the Sweet 16....
NBA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

826K+
Followers
410K+
Post
372M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy