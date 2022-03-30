ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Iron Maiden Made ‘Number of the Beast’ Among Pile of Beer Cans

By Martin Kielty
Classic Rock Q107
Classic Rock Q107
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Bruce Dickinson recalled the positive vibe that surrounded the recording of the groundbreaking Iron Maiden album The Number of the Beast. Released 40 years ago this week, the LP was the singer’s first outing with the British band and changed it from a mid-league group to the world-class act it's remained...

q1077.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Dickinson
loudersound.com

The Story Behind The Song: Megadeth’s Peace Sells

Megadeth’s debut album, 1985’s Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good, was recorded on a budget of $8000, and it sounded like it. That record crackled with energy and spite - it was leader Dave Mustaine’s personal fuck-you to his former bandmates in Metallica, who had kicked him out of the band a couple of years earlier for partying too hard.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Iron Maiden#Number Of The Beast#British
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997

Although Johnny Cash was known for his skill as an incredible performer, phenomenal songwriter, and being just an all-around badass, the man could also perfect some covers. Most notably, his cover of the song “Hurt,” originally recorded by Nine Inch Nails, which just might go down as the greatest cover of all time considering the circumstances of Cash’s life at that point, but that’s a whole ‘nother rabbit hole to go down. Today, we’re here to talk about another kickass […] The post VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Hear Ronnie James Dio Sing ‘War Pigs’ Seven Years Before Joining Black Sabbath

You've probably heard a version of Ronnie James Dio singing "War Pigs" with Black Sabbath before, but what about the version from his early band Elf all the way back in 1972?. Yes, such a thing does exist and, for the sake of revisionist history, it offers a brilliant glimpse into just how fit Dio, who would go on to link up with Ritchie Blackmore in Rainbow before his first Sabbath stint, was to front the godfathers of heavy metal in the early '80s.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Popculture

Rock Singer Keaton Pierce Dies 'Suddenly and Unexpectedly'

Rock singer Keaton Pierce, from Kentucky band Too Close to Touch, has died "suddenly and unexpectedly." The band announced the tragic news on social media, writing in a Facebook post, "To all of the people who's lives were positively affected by the music of Too Close To Touch. We wish we had a better way to break this news."
MUSIC
97 Rock

Bruce Dickinson Explains Why He Left Iron Maiden in 1993

There's no doubt that Iron Maiden reached new heights during Bruce Dickinson's run as the band's frontman, so why did the musician leave the group in 1993 after the Fear of the Dark album? Dickinson offered some insight into his reasoning during the March 23 stop in Montreal of his current spoken word tour.
ACCIDENTS
loudersound.com

10 Bands Who Wouldn’t Exist Without Iron Maiden

With the exception of Black Sabbath, no band has had more of an impact on metal and rock than Iron Maiden. The British warhorses’ bootprint has been indelibly stamped on countless bands who have emerged over the last 40 years, from thrash giants to nu metal ragers. Here are 10 bands who definitely wouldn’t exist without Maiden…
ROCK MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Van Halen close out a 1986 show with a rabble-rousing cover of Led Zeppelin's Rock and Roll

Back in 1986, during their triumphant first tour with then-new frontman, Sammy Hagar, Van Halen had more than enough original material to fill a setlist many times over. Never (as evidenced by the Van Halen, Van Halen II and Diver Down albums) averse to a cover though, Van Halen frequently closed the shows on their 1986 jaunt – undertaken in support of that year's 5150 album – with a spirited rendition of Led Zeppelin's Rock and Roll.
MUSIC
Essence

Beauty Industry Legend AJ Crimson Passes Away

We will forever remember him for his kind spirit and lasting impact. Yesterday evening, the unfortunate news of AJ Crimson passing away surfaced across social media timelines. Crimson was a celebrity makeup artist, beauty expert, and the founder of AJ Crimson Beauty. He was one of the first makeup artists in the beauty industry that understood how to properly enhance the beauty for all shades of women. Crimson’s clients included stars like Lauren London, Missy Elliot, Regina King, Brandy, Angela Bassett and many more. Women across the world knew it was an honor to sit in Crimson’s chair. He made his magic touch accessible to everyone through his beauty line, AJ Crimson Beauty, which offers makeup and tools to complete a full face. His lipsticks in particular were known to be the best shades on the market for Black women.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Food Beast

Coors Light Made Beer-Flavored Lollipops For March Madness

March Madness really does take on a type of frenzy that has no comparison. Between rabid fan bases cheering on their alma maters to passionate participants in bracketology, the NCAA college basketball tournament bring about some rowdy energy. Coors Light is known for being a go-to cold one and is...
FOOD & DRINKS
Classic Rock Q107

Classic Rock Q107

Lufkin, TX
961
Followers
5K+
Post
189K+
Views
ABOUT

Q107 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://q1077.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy