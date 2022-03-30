ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, MI

Levin Center and Wayne Law Review host Infrastructure Oversight Symposium

legalnews.com
 1 day ago

The Levin Center at Wayne Law and the Wayne Law Review co-hosted a symposium that examined oversight of the nation’s infrastructure investments and the effects of our federal system on efforts to ensure transparency and accountability in execution of infrastructure projects. The symposium opened with a recorded video...

legalnews.com

Comments / 0

