Click here to read the full article. The Human Rights Campaign sure knows how to pick a month to throw a party, it was generally agreed by everyone attending the org’s annual L.A. dinner Saturday night, where the evening’s most invoked topics were veritably ripped out of the most topical mainstream media headlines. Honoree Brandi Carlile, featured speaker Brian Michael Smith and nearly everyone who came to the dais spoke to the current rush of individual states to beat each other to the gate in enacting legislation that would roll back LGBTQ+ rights. Celebration and solemnity were the twin moods of...

SOCIETY ・ 18 DAYS AGO