Ohio State

Ohio Ranks Near the Top

By Sports Complex Driving Business
Intelligencer
 1 day ago

Though Peloton may have dealt Ohio a blow last month when it pulled out of a $400 million project near Toledo, there is more good news on the economic development front. According to Site Selection magazine, the Buckeye...

101.5 The BUZZ

The Top 10 School Districts in Ohio

Most parents want their kids to go to the best school in the area.  But what constitues a good school?   We've comprised a list of the top 10 schools in Ohio based on a variety of info including SAT/ACT schools, proficiency test, staff salaries, extracurricular actives and more.
OHIO STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky ranks in top 10 LEAST innovative states

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — You can’t spell ‘innovation’ without ‘Kentucky’… well actually — you can. A recent Wallet Hub study found the Commonwealth to be one of the top 10 least innovative states in the nation. They compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia across 22 key indicators, ranging from share of STEM professionals […]
KENTUCKY STATE
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Toledo, OH
Local
Ohio Business
WFMZ-TV Online

Wolf ranks near bottom in governor scorecard report

(The Center Square) – A new report on America’s governors and their commitment to economic freedom scored Gov. Tom Wolf near the bottom of the pack. The Laffer-ALEC Report on Economic Freedom, published by the American Legislative Exchange Council, grades every governor “on their current economic performance and their fiscal and executive policies over their term in office.” The report focuses on economic performance, executive policies, and fiscal policy, considering measures such as education freedom, interstate migration, unemployment rate, and debt.
POLITICS
NBC4 Columbus

Top Ohio Republican Senate candidates to debate on Monday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The top five Republican candidates battling to appear on the November ballot for Ohio’s Senate seat will square off during a debate at Fox 8 News in Cleveland Monday. It comes days after a heated exchange between two candidates, Mike Gibbons and Josh Mandel, at...
CLEVELAND, OH
Person
Mike Dewine
WSYX ABC6

Cardale Jones, Brian Schottenstein officially launch Ohio State NIL fund

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Cardale Jones and Brian Schottenstein have officially launched their Ohio State NIL fund, The Foundation. The fund launched Thursday, and you can pitch in. The two spoke out at the Ohio Statehouse last summer to show their support for college athletics profiting off their name,...
OHIO STATE
Government Technology

Cuyahoga County, Ohio, Nears Completion of IT Overhaul

(TNS) — After six years of setbacks and millions of taxpayer dollars in overruns, phase one of Cuyahoga County’s information technology overhaul is nearly complete and ready for rollout. The Enterprise Resource Planning project, known as the ERP, already overhauled some county computer systems, such as those that...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
WTRF

Ohio Valley Energy Job Fair draws near

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Ohio Valley Oil and Gas Association wants you to know that it’s a valuable opportunity for people looking for jobs, as well as for businesses looking for people. The association says they’re excited to be partnering with WTRF for this event because...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
Portsmouth Times

Cupps named Ohio Mr. Basketball

CENTERVILLE — It is a simple sentence, but it explains so much about Centerville junior point guard Gabe Cupps. “Gratefulness leads to grittiness,” Cupps said. It is that grittiness that doesn’t show up in the box score that separates Cupps from most players. Taking charges, diving for...
OHIO STATE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WANE 15

‘Loud boom’ in Southern Indiana believed to be a meteor explosion

Edinburgh, Ind. — Scientists believe the loud boom that was heard across several counties in South Central Indiana was caused by a meteor explosion. Scientists at Purdue watched surveillance videos that captured the noise and believe the boom can be attributed to an “air burst.” “Essentially when a meteor is entering the atmosphere it will […]
INDIANA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State offers 5-star 2024 cornerback out of Florida

Things are always moving and shaking when it comes to big-time college football recruiting — especially at THE Ohio State University. And while Ryan Day and staff are still in the pretty early stages of putting together the 2023 class, they are always looking out to the next cycle because you have to get in on some of the best talent early and stay on them.
BRADENTON, FL

