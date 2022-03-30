Ohio Ranks Near the Top

(The Center Square) – A new report on America’s governors and their commitment to economic freedom scored Gov. Tom Wolf near the bottom of the pack. The Laffer-ALEC Report on Economic Freedom, published by the American Legislative Exchange Council, grades every governor “on their current economic performance and their fiscal and executive policies over their term in office.” The report focuses on economic performance, executive policies, and fiscal policy, considering measures such as education freedom, interstate migration, unemployment rate, and debt.

